Smartee Strengthens European Presence with New UK Subsidiary and Orthodontic Clinical Support Center

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology has officially inaugurated its UK subsidiary and European Orthodontic Clinical Support Center in Stoke-on-Trent, marking a significant step in its European localization strategy. The new facility enhances Smartee's ability to provide localized clinical support and academic collaboration for orthodontic professionals across the region.

Located in the West Midlands between Manchester and Birmingham, the center benefits from strong medical infrastructure and convenient transport links. It will serve as Smartee's UK headquarters while delivering orthodontic treatment planning services, case analysis, and technical support to ensure compliance with European clinical standards.

Leveraging 21 years of expertise in clear aligner technology, the Smartee UK team will collaborate with local dental institutions, hospitals, and academic organizations to advance research, clinical training, and innovation. The center also aims to develop region-specific orthodontic solutions and organize professional education programs to support practitioners throughout Europe.

"The United Kingdom represents one of the most forward-looking healthcare and scientific markets in Europe," said Mr. Junfeng Yao, Founder of Smartee Denti-Technology. "The establishment of our UK subsidiary and European Clinical Support Center reinforces our commitment to empowering local clinicians through technology, education, and precision-driven solutions."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee is a leading global provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions. The company operates four R&D centers and four manufacturing bases across China and Spain, serving over 99,000 partner doctors in 57 countries with a comprehensive product portfolio that includes the Smartee GE, Smartee GS, Smartee Alpha, Smartee Kinder and Teen series.

