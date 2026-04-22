Next‑Gen Instagram Growth Platform.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexrate, Top AI-powered Instagram growth platform in 2026, today announced an expanded suite of targeting and engagement capabilities designed to help brands and creators grow their Instagram presence organically. The update positions Hexrate as a safer alternative to the crowded market of services where users buy Instagram followers - a category under increasing scrutiny for delivering bot accounts and followers that disappear within weeks.

How to Buy Instagram Followers in 2026 with Hexrate

The 2026 update introduces refined AI targeting across niche, geography, and behavioural signals, plus a new engagement analytics dashboard that measures engagement quality alongside raw follower count. In internal benchmarks, accounts using Hexrate's targeting see engagement rates of 5 to 8 percent, compared with 1 to 3 percent for accounts relying on bulk follower purchases.

"Creators and brands are rejecting the buy-and-disappear model of traditional follower services," said Vlad S., Head of Growth at Hexrate. "Our AI doesn't send you a batch of random accounts - it identifies real people in your niche and puts your profile in front of them, so they can choose to follow. The difference shows up in engagement and retention."

Why the Update Matters

Instagram's detection systems have grown significantly more aggressive in 2024 and 2025, removing bulk-purchased followers and sometimes penalising accounts with unnatural growth spikes. Services that rely on genuine audience targeting - rather than delivering pre-assembled batches of accounts - are increasingly seen as the safer long-term strategy for creators and brands who want to buy Instagram followers without risking their accounts.

Hexrate's approach differs in three concrete ways:

Real users, not batches. The AI identifies audience segments most likely to engage, then puts the profile in front of them. Resulting followers are real people who choose to follow.





The AI identifies audience segments most likely to engage, then puts the profile in front of them. Resulting followers are real people who choose to follow. Permanent retention. Because followers arrive organically, they stay at natural rates - not the 20 to 40 percent drop-off typical of bulk services.





Because followers arrive organically, they stay at natural rates - not the 20 to 40 percent drop-off typical of bulk services. Zero password exposure. Hexrate never requires Instagram login credentials.

Pricing and Availability

The platform is available at Starter ($29/month), Premier ($59/month), and Scale ($129/month), with 30 percent off the first month. A 7-day money-back guarantee applies across all tiers. Visit hexrate.io to get started.

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SOURCE Hexrate