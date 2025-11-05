SmartFrame Technologies Unveils the World's First Free, Embeddable Editorial Image Library

SmartFrame Images features a growing collection of official and exclusive sports photography, including unique content from Manchester City FC, Everton FC, Brentford FC, Six Nations Rugby, and New Zealand Rugby.

Beyond sport, the library spans news and entertainment, lifestyle, culture, science, and more, providing a definitive visual resource for publishers worldwide. Content partners whose images are already available on the platform include action press international, ZUMA Press, SIPA USA, Pro Sports Images, News Images, and Every Second Media.

Publishers gain unlimited access to premium images at no cost, and receive a share of revenue generated from high-impact, privacy-compliant advertising served within the images themselves. This model creates a new income stream for publishers while ensuring that image rights holders are fairly compensated.

Additionally, with multi-layered protection against image theft built into images as standard, the platform also addresses long-standing issues of image theft and devaluation within the photography industry.

Through SmartFrame's WordPress plugin, users can instantly add SmartFrame images to their site without leaving their CMS. WordPress currently powers over 43% of all websites worldwide, which represents an estimated 470–560 million active sites.

All images on the platform are compatible with Content Credentials, a technology standard that enables transparent verification of image authenticity and provenance, along with integrated captions that ensure proper context and attribution.

"The launch of SmartFrame Images represents not only the most significant milestone in our company's history, but also the greatest evolution in the image licensing industry since it went digital," said Rob Sewell, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartFrame Technologies. "For years, content owners have faced rampant image theft and declining revenues, while publishers have struggled with restrictive licensing fees and complex usage terms. At the same time, the ability to trust what we see online has never been more critical, as AI tools evolve and synthetic media becomes increasingly prevalent. SmartFrame Images addresses these challenges through a single, holistic solution, delivering millions of secure, authenticated, high-quality images that are completely free to use, via a transparent platform that rewards both image owners and publishers fairly."

About SmartFrame Technologies

Founded in 2015, SmartFrame Technologies is a London-based technology company redefining the standard for online image publishing through its secure image-streaming platform.

It connects sports brands and other content owners with publishers, advertisers, and online audiences, ensuring images are delivered in the highest quality with robust protection, clear provenance, and detailed analytics.

Through its contextual advertising technology, brands can engage audiences with high-impact, in-image advertising and sponsorships tailored to viewer interests, while remaining compliant with global privacy regulations.

In 2025, the company launched SmartFrame Images, the first platform to exclusively offer free, rights-cleared, embeddable editorial images.

