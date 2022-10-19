Smartleaf Asset Management LLC (SAM) Surpasses $2 Billion in Assets Under Management

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC (SAM) announced that it had surpassed $2 Billion in assets under management (AUM), up from $150M in AUM in 2021 and $300K in 2020.

SAM is an SEC-registered advisor that enables wealth advisors to outsource the management of highly customized, tax-optimized portfolios, including those with direct index cores. SAM clients have the option of specifying their own asset allocations and product choices or selecting asset allocation strategies and products from third-party specialists.

"SAM is a new kind of sub-advisor, an unbundled TAMP. We have one mission: to make personalized portfolios simple. We don't displace your tech stack, and we don't displace your control of investment strategy. We make it possible for wealth managers to offer clients, of every size, ultra-high levels of customization and tax-optimization – while spending zero time rebalancing and trading portfolios," commented Jerry Michael, President of SAM, adding "We are delighted by our rapid growth. It is fueled by the desire of wealth managers to both spend more time with their clients and offer higher levels of customization and tax management."

SAM sub-advisory services are currently available through the Fidelity, Schwab and Interactive Brokers sub-advisory platforms. SAM also serves trust organizations using SEI, FIS, Accutech and Innotrust accounting systems.

ABOUT SMARTLEAF ASSET MANAGEMENT

Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC ("SAM") is a subsidiary of Smartleaf, Inc. SAM leverages Smartleaf's automated rebalancing platform to provide wealth advisors with the ability to outsource the management of highly customized, tax-optimized portfolios, including those with direct index cores. SAM's mission is to make managing personalized portfolios simple. Really simple. For more information on SAM, visit www.smartleafAM.com or contact us at [email protected].

