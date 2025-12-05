Smartmi Unveils the Air Purifier 3: Powerful, Smart, and Stylish Air Care for Modern Homes

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartmi, a global pioneer in innovative home appliances, proudly announces the launch of the Smartmi Air Purifier 3, the latest addition to its award-winning lineup of intelligent air solutions. Designed with cutting-edge purification technology, smart features, and a minimalist aesthetic, the Air Purifier 3 delivers cleaner, fresher air to households worldwide.

Smartmi Air Purifier 3

AmmoniaCapture™ Technology: Freshness for Pet-Friendly Homes

Pet owners know that lingering odors can be one of the toughest air quality challenges. The Air Purifier 3 features AmmoniaCapture™ Technology, which uses high-capacity, modified activated carbon to target ammonia—the main cause of pet odors. In lab tests, it removed over 90.1% of ammonia within one hour, safely converting it into non-toxic compounds and preventing secondary pollution. The result is cleaner, fresher air for people and pets alike.

Fast and Efficient Air Purification

No more waiting for hours to enjoy clean air. With a Particle CADR of up to 400 m³/h, the Air Purifier 3 refreshes a standard living room in just 14.4 minutes, covering spaces up to 48㎡ (516 sq ft) with ease. It's a 4-in-1 multi-effect filter that traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 μm, from dust and pollen to bacteria and allergens, protecting sensitive respiratory health.

Smart Monitoring and Control

Enjoy effortless air quality management. The Air Purifier 3 features PM2.5 & PM10 sensors that track indoor air in real time and automatically adjust cleaning levels through Auto Purification Mode. Control it from anywhere using the Mi Home App, or simply use your voice with smart assistants to check air quality or adjust settings—smart living has never been easier.

Quiet Comfort and Stylish Design

Designed for modern living, the purifier operates quietly, supporting uninterrupted rest, study, or work. Its minimalist, elegant design complements any interior style, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Pricing and Availability

The Smartmi Air Purifier 3 is available in Russia and CIS countries starting in November 2025 at Global Official website, Russia Official Website, Ozon, and Yandex Market, with a suggested sales price of 19,990 RUB.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837194/Smartmi_Air_Purifier_3.jpg