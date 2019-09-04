SmartPath Debuts "Finance for the People" at FinCon19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath, a fast-growing financial health leader, today announced it's affordable financial coaching is now available to main street America. The company has revolutionized personal finance by bringing the dialogue between certified coaches and clients into the digital age, without jargon or product sales. Their subscription-based program was unveiled to over 2,500 digital content creators and brands in personal finance at FinCon19: Where Money & Media Meet in Washington, DC.

Founded with a mission to make trustworthy financial guidance available to all hard-working Americans – not just the wealthy – SmartPath has already been used by thousands nationwide. The company matches everyday people with dedicated coaches through its web and mobile apps for ongoing support and accountability. Their program empowers clients to save more, pay down debt and improve their credit scores.

"Access to quality financial education and coaching is critical to help striving Americans gain the skills needed to effectively manage resources and attain assets," said Alok Deshpande, SmartPath President & CEO. "Without a roadmap and the accountability of a coach, people can feel overwhelmed. We believe everyone deserves the chance to live their financial dreams."

Millions of consumers are financially underserved, 78% of U.S. workers are still living paycheck to paycheck and until now, there was no human-supported solution available to the middle class. SmartPath Coaches, who undergo a rigorous vetting and training process, are proudly carving a path for the financial industry to follow.

SmartPath is the fastest-growing financial coaching company offering a complete solution for everyday people. Serving thousands of clients nationwide, SmartPath's high touch, proven system includes a dedicated, certified coach who assesses your situation, sets priorities and keeps you accountable. SmartPath provides straightforward steps to tackle everything from budgeting to paying off student loans to planning for retirement.

