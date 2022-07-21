Smartphone Market Monitor Q4 2021 Featuring Apple, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone Market Monitor Q4 2021 - Quarterly Market Detailed Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Monitor - Quarterly Market Detailed Overview is an insightful report providing detailed analysis of the vendor activity and performance, measuring both volume and revenue by sell-in by major region and key countries (70+) and top (140+) vendors covering close to 96% of the global handset shipments. It is one of the detailed industrywide services providing an analysis of the key market drivers broken out by volume and value - which OEMs, brands and models are performing well, in which markets and why.



Based on the in-depth analysis and primary knowledge, the report also gives the smartphone industry shipments forecast. This robust quarterly report with fact-based deep analysis covering multiple dimensions and the robust forecast will help players across the handset value chain to holistically analyse the current state of the global handset market and plan ahead of the competition.



The global smartphone market grew 9% QoQ to reach 342 million units in Q4 2021. However, the market declined 6% YoY due to the ongoing global component shortages and COVID-19 restrictions, which continued to disrupt supply chains around the world. India's smartphone shipments declined 8% YoY to reach over 45 million units in Q4 2021. The decline can be attributed to supply issues that continue to disrupt the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem.



China's smartphone shipments dropped 11% YoY in Q4 2021 to over 83.8 million units. HONOR increased its market share to ~17% to become China's second-biggest OEM for the first time after becoming an independent company. LATAM'S smartphone shipments grew 9% QoQ in Q4 2021 to reach 34.8 million units. However, the annual growth rate remained flat.

Apple shipped 81.5 million units in Q4 2021. In China, Apple emerged as the No. 1 player, capturing almost a quarter of the total market. 5G smartphone shipments increased 35% YoY and 25% QoQ led by Apple. The top five brands contributed ~85% of the total 5G shipments in Q4 2021.



Global Market Analysis

Overview

Revenue by Device Type and Revenue Share by Key OEMs

Smartphone and Feature Phone Shipment Share by Price band

Smartphone and Feature Phone Market Share by Region

Smartphone and Feature Phone Market Growth by Region

Smartphone and Feature Phone Share by Key OEMs

Smartphone Market and Feature Phone OEM Share

Smartphone and Feature Phone Market Key OEM Growth

Smartphone and Feature Phone Market - Country Share

Smartphone Market Share by Brand Category

Global Top 10 Best Selling Smartphone Models

Market Analysis by Air Interface: LTE, WCDMA, GSM

Handset Shipment by Tech - Growth of 5G

Penetration of Air Interface by Region

Smartphone - Regional-Deep Dive

North America , Europe , Central, and Latin America , Asia Pacific , MEA - Handset Shipment, smartphone share by country and OEMs

Smartphone ASP by Region

Smartphone - Market Analysis by Key OEMs

Top 5 Smartphone OEMs by Region

Chinese Brands: Top 5 Smartphones OEMs by Region

Local Brands: Top 5 Smartphones OEMs by Region

Top 5 Smartphone OEMs Analysis by Price Band

Top 5 Smartphone OEMs Analysis by ASP

Key Smartphone OEM Analysis : Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, vivo - Regional and country analysis, top 10 models by shipments

Smartphone - Specification Analysis - Camera setup, Megapixels, Battery Capacity, DRAM, NAND, OS, and SoC



