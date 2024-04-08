Smartphone Power Management IC Market size is set to grow by USD 5.37 bn from 2024-2028,growing internet penetration and data traffic boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smartphone power management ic market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.37 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.14% during the forecast period. The Smartphone Power Management IC market experiences growth due to increasing smartphone usage for social media, video streaming, and gaming. Faster 4G/5G networks and high Internet penetration boost data traffic. Key components include motor control ICs, low voltage regulators, and automation ICs. OEMs and ODMs integrate these semiconductor ICs into consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT devices, addressing battery life concerns in portable gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Additionally, the market is influenced by chip production, renewable energy, and data center developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market 2024-2028

Smartphone Power Management IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Japan Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Richtek Technology Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Diodes Inc.

Segment Overview

This smartphone power management ic market report extensively covers market segmentation by Price (Premium range, Medium range, Low range) Type (Integrated ASSP power management ICs, Battery management ICs, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Price

The Smartphone Power Management IC Market experiences significant growth due to the increasing complexity of power management requirements in consumer electronic devices, particularly in smartphones. Integrated ASSP PMICs offer comprehensive solutions, integrating functions such as voltage regulation, battery charging, power sequencing, and energy management into a single chip. This streamlines design complexity, reduces bill of materials costs, and enhances system efficiency. With the rise of next-gen mobile networks like 4G and 5G, the demand for efficient power management increases. Additionally, the integration process extends to motor control ICs and low voltage regulators, enabling automation in various electronic systems. The market also caters to the power management needs of connected devices, mobile services, automotive, telecom & networking, and renewable energy sectors. The semiconductor industry faces challenges like chip shortage and heat dissipation in chip production, impacting the production and availability of power management ICs for gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, IoT devices, wearable electronics, electric vehicles, and data centers.

Geography Overview

The Smartphone Power Management IC Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of portable electronics, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and IoT devices, in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Major manufacturers, such as Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, OPPO, Xiaomi, and LG Electronics, are driving this growth through the development and introduction of advanced features like triple-lens cameras, AI, virtual assistants, fingerprint sensors, and facial recognition. As the focus on energy efficiency continues, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are being integrated into data centers and data processing for improved energy efficiency. Voltage regulators and battery management ICs, including precision and programmable voltage references, are essential semiconductor components for managing electrical power flow and ensuring voltage safety and monitoring in battery-operated devices like cell phones and electric vehicles (EVs). The integration process also includes motor control ICs, low voltage regulators, and automation for machine power and travel bans on consumer electronic devices and connected devices utilizing mobile services and next-gen mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G.

The smartphone market relies heavily on power management ICs for integrating multiple features and minimizing semiconductor size. These ICs, combined with power semiconductors, improve efficiency, reduce losses, and save board space. With semiconductors in the 10nm-20nm range, power management ICs are crucial for battery-operated devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables, as well as EVs, renewable energy systems, and data centers.

The smartphone power management IC market experiences complexity due to the integration of multiple functions, including storage, data security, energy efficiency, and voltage regulators, in miniaturized electronic components. Power management ICs facilitate electrical power flow, voltage safety, and heat dissipation in battery-operated devices, such as cell phones, through precision and programmable voltage references, battery management ICs, and motor control ICs. This market caters to consumer electronics, automotive, telecom & networking, and ODM/OEM industries, addressing the demands for energy efficiency, machine power, and next-gen mobile networks.

Research Analysis

The Smartphone Power Management IC Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for portable electronics, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and IoT devices. These battery-operated gadgets require efficient power management to ensure extended battery life and optimal performance. Power Management ICs (PMICs) play a crucial role in managing electrical power flow and implementing power controls in these devices. PMICs integrate various functions such as voltage safety, voltage monitoring, heat dissipation, and semiconductor components to ensure efficient power usage. They are essential for machine power and consumer electronic devices, especially those that are connected and rely on mobile services and next-gen mobile networks like 4G and 5G. Motor control ICs and low voltage regulators are also important components of PMICs, contributing to the overall integration process. The market for Smartphone Power Management ICs is expected to continue growing as the demand for advanced, battery-operated devices increases.

Market Research Overview

The Smartphone Power Management IC market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient power consumption in mobile devices. The market consists of various players, including Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Dialog Semiconductor. These companies provide Power Management ICs (PMICs) that regulate voltage levels, manage battery charging, and control power consumption in smartphones. The use of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning in power management systems is also driving market growth. Additionally, the integration of various sensors and features in smartphones necessitates the use of more power-hungry components, making power management ICs an essential component. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Price

Premium Range



Medium Range



Low Range

Type

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs



Battery Management ICs



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

