Smartphone Screen Protector Market size to record USD 902.62 million growth from 2024-2028, Growing development of new screen protectors is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smartphone screen protector market size is estimated to grow by USD 902.62 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.23% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2024-2028

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing development of new screen protectors:

Anti-blue light screen protectors are gaining popularity due to concerns about blue light from screens affecting sleep and eye health. Belkin International Inc. offers such protectors that filter blue light, making screen time more comfortable, especially in dim light.



Their protectors use SCHOTT AG -engineered glass with a dual ion exchange process for better protection against drops and impacts. The blue light filter enhances screen time, reducing potential negative effects. With increased screen time, people are more aware of blue light's impact on health, boosting demand for these protectors.

They've become a sought-after accessory for smartphone users aiming to safeguard their eyes and well-being. The market for anti-blue light protectors is expected to grow as awareness of reducing blue light exposure grows in today's digital age where screens are essential in daily life.

Major Challenges:

Decreased demand for PET screen protectors

PET screen protectors, made of a type of plastic, are popular due to their low cost but come with drawbacks. While they guard against scratches from fingernails, coins, and keys, they offer zero impact protection. Sun exposure and finger oil can discolor them easily.



The adhesive used is often low-grade, prompting manufacturers to upgrade quality. TPU screen protectors are preferred alternatives, being scratch-resistant, oil-resistant, and absorbing light impacts. Due to PET's limited impact resistance, demand is expected to drop, posing a challenge for the global smartphone screen protector market's growth.

Analyst Review

In today's bustling market for smartphone screen protectors, luxury meets practicality. Catering to millennials' high expenses and discerning tastes, manufacturers offer premium protectors with LED displays and IPS-LCD technology, ensuring vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. These protectors boast anti-glare properties and anti-fingerprint coatings, combating common nuisances encountered with regular smartphone usage. Enhanced touch sensitivity further elevates user experience, seamlessly integrating with high-end smartphones' features and benefits.

With per capita income and purchasing power on the rise, consumers prioritize safeguarding their investments. Internet connectivity demands prompt protection against potential eye diseases, safeguarding delicate retinal cells from harmful blue light. Screen protectors, crafted from polyethylene terephthalate, shield against dust, smudges, and damage, preserving both glass and plastic screens. With a protective coating, these accessories provide peace of mind, ensuring smartphones remain pristine and functional for longer periods, aligning with consumers' desire for durable and reliable technology.

Market Overview

In the world of luxury smartphones, keeping your device in top-notch condition is a must. With high expenses come high expectations, especially when it comes to the screen. That's where smartphone screen protectors come in. These handy accessories boast LED displays and IPS-LCD technology to enhance your viewing experience without compromising on quality.

For millennials who value both style and functionality, premium smartphones with all the latest features and benefits are a must-have. But with great technology comes great responsibility. Anti-glare properties and anti-fingerprint coatings ensure your screen stays crystal clear, while touch sensitivity remains unaffected.

In a world where per capita income and purchasing power are on the rise, investing in high-end smartphones is common. But protecting these investments is crucial. Smartphone screen protectors made from materials like polyethylene terephthalate provide a barrier against dust, smudges, and damage, whether your screen is glass or plastic.

With the increasing prevalence of eye diseases linked to screen usage, protecting your retinal cells is more important than ever. A quality screen protector with protective coating offers peace of mind, allowing you to enjoy internet connectivity without compromising your eye health.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Glass



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

