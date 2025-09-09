Smartpress Doubles Down on Health Care Printing

Online printer delivers innovative solutions trusted by leading health care providers

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com , a leader in custom printing, announced an expanded commitment to serving the health care sector. Already a trusted partner for many top organizations, Smartpress is positioning itself as the go-to destination for printing in this vital industry.

"Printed materials are essential for health care providers to build trust and stand out in a crowded market." Post this Smartpress simplifies print marketing in the health care sector by delivering high-quality collateral and personalized support for hospitals and medical facilities. Their Marketing on Demand platform streamlines print management, inventory, distribution and reporting across entire organizations, while their comprehensive assortment of medical print products and kitting services work to enhance patient trust, boost brand visibility and effortlessly manage multi-location marketing.

Print Solutions for Health Care Leaders

As the medical landscape grows more competitive, health care organizations are recognizing strong branding and effective communication are essential. Smartpress meets this demand with a robust product assortment tailored to the industry, from patient education materials and marketing collateral to office supplies and facility signage.

At the heart of their focus is Smartpress' Marketing on Demand Platform™ (MOD), already relied upon by many leaders in the medical community. MOD allows hospitals and multi-location clinics to easily manage the ordering, inventory and distribution of their marketing collateral - all while ensuring brand control across the entire organization.

See Smartpress' health care products and services: https://smartpress.com/pages/healthcare-printing

"Printed materials are essential for health care providers to build trust and stand out in a crowded market," said Smartpress Client Services Director Nate Thompson. "We partner with organizations to ensure their brand and critical information remain current and accessible.

"With Smartpress, providers gain a one-stop shop for print and marketing materials - delivering brand consistency, distributed ordering and centralized management across employees and locations."

Listening to Provider Needs

Through client collaboration, Smartpress identified the top priorities for health care printing:

One-Stop Shop - Manage collateral for an entire organization.

Personalized Service - A dedicated account manager providing expert consultation.

Brand Consistency - Cohesive branding and messaging across every asset.

Better Pricing - Transparent tracking of print spend throughout networks.

With full-service solutions, Smartpress makes printing simple, reliable and scalable for health care organizations, helping them thrive in a competitive marketplace.

See Smartpress streamline it all: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/health-care-marketing-how-to-streamline-your-complex-printing-needs

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketers across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signage, mailers and more, Smartpress operates on three principles: premium print, world-class service and commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in sustainability milestones like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

