Smartpress Launches Unique Sticker and Magnet Postcards

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com launched six new sticker and magnet postcard products designed to help businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions create memorable marketing experiences. These innovative assets reflect Smartpress' commitment to combining creativity, quality and staying power in print.

"These postcards turn traditional print marketing into something exciting and shareable." Smartpress is responding to their clients' growing digital fatigue by offering an innovative assortment of customizable, tactile assets that create physical, lasting brand connections. Ideal for universities, nonprofits and businesses seeking to boost brand awareness, the unique products include four sticker postcards and two magnet postcards. They're unexpected and exciting additions that prove the value and staying power of print marketing.

Fresh, Interactive Assets

Smartpress' new postcard assortment includes four sticker postcards (with standard or custom shapes, with or without mail fulfillment) and two magnet postcards (in standard or mailer versions), offering their clients maximum flexibility and design freedom. Each product features high-quality materials and raised UV ink to create a memorable, interactive experience that invites engagement.

"Our clients are looking for ways to break through digital fatigue and create physical connections with their audiences," said Smartpress Director of E-commerce Operations David Kidd. "These postcards turn traditional print marketing into something exciting and shareable. There's nothing quite like them for businesses trying to get a message, reminder or reference item into people's homes or workplaces."

Key Features of Sticker and Magnet Postcards

Peel-and-stick or magnet designs encourage interaction and make messaging memorable.

Customizable shapes and sizes for logos, mascots or special promotions.

High-quality materials with raised UV ink for a tactile, premium feel.

Ideal for universities, nonprofits and businesses looking to boost brand awareness and loyalty.

"They're the kind of pieces people want to keep, and that makes a brand feel fresh and vibrant every time it's seen," said Kidd.

With this launch, Smartpress continues to set the standard for innovative print solutions that combine tactile engagement with brand storytelling, ensuring marketers have the tools to make a lasting impression.

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signage, mailers and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

