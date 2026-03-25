Smartpress Ushers in a New Era for Speed, Service and Sustainability in Printing

Innovative new headquarters redefines the standard for online printing

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com has moved to a bigger, best-in-class campus with their parent company, The Bernard Group. Their state-of-the-art facilities were specifically designed to elevate the client experience, employee workplace and premium print production. Near their previous headquarters, Smartpress' new location allows the company to consolidate operations, streamline workflows and deliver faster, higher-quality service.

"We're now more capable than ever of producing the highest quality product that you can count on." Post this Smartpress’ new headquarters reinforces its position as an innovative leader in online printing, bringing operations, talent and technology together to deliver greater speed, quality and service. More than a new space, the purpose-built campus is designed to streamline workflows, foster collaboration and support long-term growth. The state-of-the-art facility reinforces the company’s reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking print partner. Speed Speed

Take a look inside: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/pure-innovation-introducing-a-new-era-of-online-printing

Built Better for Clients

Being a leader in the print industry is something Smartpress takes very seriously. Now that teams and resources are together, this move accelerates their execution capabilities and clenches their reputation as a trusted brand with unprecedented quality assurance.

"The transition into a shared campus was driven by a combination of rapid growth, a desire for deeper operational synergy and a commitment to our employee-owned culture," said Smartpress Director of Print Production Russ Castleman. "We're now more capable than ever of producing the highest quality product that you can count on for years to come."

Why This Move Makes Smartpress Unique

Consolidated in-house manufacturing fosters better quality control and streamlined workflows

Purpose-built spaces are tailored to optimize custom printing processes

One campus encourages collaboration and operational efficiency

Employee-owned culture empowers a shared stake in success

"We have a lot of brilliant people in this organization," said Castleman. "When those teams get to draw from decades of combined experience across multiple business units within Smartpress and The Bernard Group, brilliant print happens."

The campus also strengthens Smartpress' sustainability efforts. Consolidating operations reduces transportation, cutting carbon emissions, while energy-efficient systems, sustainable sourcing and recycling programs advance environmentally responsible business practices.

Learn about The Bernard Group: https://thebernardgroup.com/

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signage, mailers and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

SOURCE Smartpress