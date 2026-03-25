Smartpress Ushers in a New Era for Speed, Service and Sustainability in Printing

News provided by

Smartpress

Mar 25, 2026, 09:04 ET

Innovative new headquarters redefines the standard for online printing

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com has moved to a bigger, best-in-class campus with their parent company, The Bernard Group. Their state-of-the-art facilities were specifically designed to elevate the client experience, employee workplace and premium print production. Near their previous headquarters, Smartpress' new location allows the company to consolidate operations, streamline workflows and deliver faster, higher-quality service.

Continue Reading
Smartpress’ new headquarters reinforces its position as an innovative leader in online printing, bringing operations, talent and technology together to deliver greater speed, quality and service. More than a new space, the purpose-built campus is designed to streamline workflows, foster collaboration and support long-term growth. The state-of-the-art facility reinforces the company’s reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking print partner.
Smartpress’ new headquarters reinforces its position as an innovative leader in online printing, bringing operations, talent and technology together to deliver greater speed, quality and service. More than a new space, the purpose-built campus is designed to streamline workflows, foster collaboration and support long-term growth. The state-of-the-art facility reinforces the company’s reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking print partner.

Take a look inside: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/pure-innovation-introducing-a-new-era-of-online-printing

Built Better for Clients
Being a leader in the print industry is something Smartpress takes very seriously. Now that teams and resources are together, this move accelerates their execution capabilities and clenches their reputation as a trusted brand with unprecedented quality assurance.

"The transition into a shared campus was driven by a combination of rapid growth, a desire for deeper operational synergy and a commitment to our employee-owned culture," said Smartpress Director of Print Production Russ Castleman. "We're now more capable than ever of producing the highest quality product that you can count on for years to come."

Why This Move Makes Smartpress Unique

  • Consolidated in-house manufacturing fosters better quality control and streamlined workflows
  • Purpose-built spaces are tailored to optimize custom printing processes
  • One campus encourages collaboration and operational efficiency
  • Employee-owned culture empowers a shared stake in success

"We have a lot of brilliant people in this organization," said Castleman. "When those teams get to draw from decades of combined experience across multiple business units within Smartpress and The Bernard Group, brilliant print happens."

The campus also strengthens Smartpress' sustainability efforts. Consolidating operations reduces transportation, cutting carbon emissions, while energy-efficient systems, sustainable sourcing and recycling programs advance environmentally responsible business practices.

Learn about The Bernard Group: https://thebernardgroup.com/

About Smartpress
Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signage, mailers and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.
https://smartpress.com/

SOURCE Smartpress

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Smartpress Emerges as a Leading Print Partner for Education Marketers

Smartpress Emerges as a Leading Print Partner for Education Marketers

Commercial printer Smartpress.com is fortifying its role as a trusted partner for schools, colleges and universities. With a new focus on supporting...
Smartpress Emerges as Key Printer in Finance Marketing

Smartpress Emerges as Key Printer in Finance Marketing

Commercial printer Smartpress.com is transforming print marketing for financial institutions by introducing a new assortment of products and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Advertising

Advertising

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics