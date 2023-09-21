SmartRecruiters Expands its Reach in APAC with the Launch of a New Australia Data Center Hosted by AWS

News provided by

SmartRecruiters

21 Sep, 2023, 10:58 ET

SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, the industry's leading All-in-One Hiring Platform, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.  The company is proud to unveil its latest endeavor – the launch of a state-of-the-art data center in Australia, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This expansion marks a strategic move to better serve clients in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, ensuring greater reliability, scalability, and security for their data needs.

The new Australia data center represents SmartRecruiters commitment to meeting the growing demand for data services in the APAC market. This facility leverages AWS's cutting-edge infrastructure, offering businesses in the region the opportunity to access advanced cloud computing and data storage solutions while adhering to the highest industry standards for security and compliance.

Key benefits of the new Australia data center include:

Enhanced Data Accessibility:
Clients in the APAC region will experience reduced latency and improved data accessibility, resulting in faster response times and a better overall user experience.

Scalability:
The new data center allows SmartRecruiters to scale its services seamlessly, accommodating the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

High-Level Security:
Security is a top priority at SmartRecruiters.  The Australia data center is equipped with robust security measures to protect clients' data, including advanced firewalls, encryption, and continuous monitoring.

Compliance:
SmartRecruiters ensures that all data center operations are fully compliant with relevant data protection and privacy regulations, providing clients with peace of mind.

Reliability:
With redundancy and failover mechanisms in place, our growing customer base in the region can trust that their critical data and applications will remain accessible even in the event of unforeseen disruptions.

"This expansion is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients in the APAC region. By providing them with a world-class data center that leverages AWS's expertise, we are empowering businesses to innovate and grow while ensuring their data remains secure and accessible.  I'm beyond proud to see how far we have come in the region after only a short few years," said Rich Lewis-Jones, VP of APAC.

SmartRecruiters is confident that this strategic expansion will further solidify its position as a global leader in the talent acquisition space.  With the new Australia data center, the company aims to foster innovation, enable digital transformation, and support the growth of businesses throughout the APAC region.

To learn more about SmartRecruiters and the company's commitment to the APAC region, join us at HS APAC 2023 in Sydney.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com or www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters

SOURCE SmartRecruiters

Also from this source

SmartRecruiters Appoints Rebecca Carr as Chief Product Officer

SmartRecruiters Unveils Q2 Product Release, Bolstering CRM & Onboarding Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.