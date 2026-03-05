Smartria Appoints Clayton Webster, PhD as Head of AI and Engineering to Lead Next Phase of Innovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartria, a leading cloud-based compliance management platform trusted by thousands of registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers, and compliance consultants for more than a decade, today announced the appointment of Clayton Webster, PhD, as the firm's first Head of AI and Engineering.

Clayton Webster, PhD, Smartria's Head of AI & Engineering

In this newly created role, Webster will lead Smartria's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and product development, focusing on building secure, privacy-first AI capabilities designed specifically for the regulatory and compliance needs of financial services firms.

Webster brings deep experience in engineering leadership and applied AI, with a focus on developing practical, enterprise-ready solutions that enhance operational efficiency while maintaining strict data protection standards. He will oversee the expansion of Smartria's AI roadmap, including the integration of advanced machine learning and large language model capabilities into the firm's compliance platform.

"AI represents a significant opportunity to help compliance teams work more efficiently without compromising on accuracy or oversight," said Clayton Webster, PhD. "Our goal is to deliver tools that are practical, secure, and purpose-built for the regulatory environment our customers operate in."

Smartria has been actively investing in and rigorously testing advanced AI capabilities over the past several months, positioning the firm at the forefront of intelligent compliance technology. Every innovation is developed in alignment with Smartria's long-standing commitment to security, privacy, and regulatory rigor, ensuring clients benefit from transformative technology without compromising trust.

"Clayton brings deep experience in computational engineering and quantitative trading, focusing on developing practical, enterprise-ready solutions," said Patrick Hunt, chief executive officer of Smartria. "We are investing thoughtfully in AI to deliver meaningful, real-world benefits for our customers while maintaining the trust they place in our platform."

Webster's appointment marks a key milestone in Smartria's ongoing investment in innovation as the firm continues to evolve its compliance software to meet the changing needs of the industry. Smartria is a sponsor of Future Proof Citywide, a leading industry conference focused exclusively on artificial intelligence for wealth advisors, and Webster will attend with other Smartria executives.

About Smartria

Smartria is a leading cloud-based compliance management platform serving registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers, and compliance consultants. Trusted by thousands of advisors for over a decade, Smartria helps firms automate complex workflows, maintain audit readiness, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce operational risk, all through an intuitive, modern interface. Learn more at smart-ria.com.

