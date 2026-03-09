Smartria Launches AI-Powered SmartReview and SmartAssist, Showcases New Capabilities at Future Proof Citywide

New features introduce secure AI-powered automation designed to streamline compliance workflows for RIAs and broker-dealers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartria , a leading cloud-based compliance management platform for RIAs, broker-dealers, and compliance consultants, today announced the launch of its first AI-powered features, SmartReview and SmartAssist, marking the next step in the firm's expansion into secure and responsible artificial intelligence.

Patrick Hunt, CEO - Smartria

Both features are now available within the Smartria platform and will be demonstrated at the Future Proof Citywide conference in Miami Beach from March 8–11, 2026, giving attendees the chance to see them in action at the firm's booth #503 in the AI Playground.

SmartReview is an AI-powered marketing review assistant that enables employees to pre-screen content for potential compliance issues before submitting it for approval. By filtering out content that is not yet ready for review, the tool helps marketing and compliance teams reduce bottlenecks and focus their time on higher-quality submissions.

SmartAssist is an AI-powered compliance chatbot that allows users to ask questions about SEC and FINRA rules in plain language and receive clear, practical answers. The feature is designed to help employees better understand regulatory requirements while supporting compliance teams with faster access to information.

Both Smartria tools are powered by hyper-trained large language models built to respect the privacy and confidentiality of customer data. Current versions are available at no additional cost to existing customers, and new clients who sign up can access them for free through the second quarter of 2026.

"These are the first of several AI features we are introducing as part of our long-term product roadmap," said Patrick Hunt , chief executive officer of Smartria. "Our focus is on delivering practical tools that improve efficiency while maintaining the security and trust our customers expect."

Clayton Webster , PhD, Smartria's Head of AI and Engineering, added: "We designed these features to bring mathematically grounded AI into everyday compliance workflows in a way that is both intuitive and responsible. Our goal is to make complex regulatory information more accessible while helping teams move faster with greater accuracy and confidence."

Smartria will offer live demonstrations of SmartReview, SmartAssist, and upcoming AI innovations at its booth in the AI Playground at Future Proof Citywide. Hunt and Webster will both be in attendance and available for meetings. Conference attendees are invited to stop by the booth or schedule time to connect. Hunt is also a speaker at Future Proof Citywide, serving on a panel about AI and regulatory compliance. Consult the event agenda for more information.

To learn about all of Smartria's compliance services, go to https://smart-ria.com/solutions/.

About Smartria

Smartria is a leading cloud-based compliance software platform designed specifically for registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and compliance consultants. Built for scalability and ease of use, Smartria helps firms automate complex compliance workflows, maintain audit readiness, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce operational risk — all through an intuitive, modern interface. The platform has been trusted by thousands of RIAs, chief compliance officers, and compliance consultants for more than a decade. Learn more at www.smartria.com .

