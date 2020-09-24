SmartSafe City Programs Within the Global Safe Industry, 2020 - Understanding the Growth and Technology Strategies Influencing the Design, Acquisition, and Implementation
Sep 24, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolving Concept of Operations (CONOPs) Within the Global Safe City Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service includes information on the concept of operations variance across global cities that have been classified according to SmartSafe City ranking criteria.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the types of concept of operations that influence how SmartSafe City programs are run globally?
- What are the similarities that exist between cities utilizing the various models?
- What security technologies and capability mix are required to build and achieve the goals of a broader SmartSafe City program?
- Which are the key stakeholders involved in a SmartSafe City program, its system design, purchase, and implementation?
- What are the critical pain points and threat vectors facing city operators, necessitating the use of more SmartSafe City solutions? How can they be overcome?
- What are the top Mega Trends of new technologies poised to disrupt or drive growth and investment in SmartSafe City solutions? Which vendors could bring about these solutions?
- What are the key capabilities that city operators continue to explore and look for potential investment opportunities?
Using this ranking structure, the publisher has classified the select top-100 cities across the world according to their level of development for their SmartSafe City programs. Additionally, this research looks into the range of concepts of operation structures for SmartSafe City Programs, classifying them according to 3 types of programs based on human resources, technical reliance, automation, and other factors.
This study also focuses on the physical and digital threat landscape that is increasingly targeting city operations and public safety, as well as profiling relevant use cases of each type of SmartSafe City concept of operations model from across the globe. This service then focuses on technology and solutions that best fit the customer needs of each SmartSafe City program type, relevant growth opportunities for solution vendors, and the solution types and vendor landscape currently operational in the industry.
This research service also discusses how various technology solutions and the technical maturity of cities affects how they plan for future investments in their SmartSafe City programs. This service also identifies industry growth opportunities by city development type and provides a succinct conclusions section that highlights trends in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Analysis Factsheet
- Development Scale of Safe City Programs for Top 100 Cities
- Trends Impacting Demand
- Executive Summary-Key Predictions
- Technical Landscape-How Technology Helps Safe City Programs Achieve Key Program Goals
- Mapping of Safe City Stakeholders and Influence Levels
- Major Goals and Objectives of Safe Cities
Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Top 100 Smart Cities for Safe City Project Consideration
- Technical Categorization-City Rankings and Definitions
- Technology Segmentation-Definitions
- Research Objectives and Questions
Threat Landscape Affecting Global Cities
- Rising Digital Threats Alongside Physical Security Incidents-Previous Attacks Targeting City Infrastructure
- Major Physical Threats Targeting Cities
- Lone Wolf Attacks-Serving a Personal or Ideological Vendetta
- Soft Target' Attacks-Amplifying the Attack's Purpose
- Terrorism-Inciting Fear for a Stated Goal
- Major Digital Threats Targeting Cities
- Ransomware-Profiting on Successful Attacks
- Malware Infiltration-Long-term Infection and Data Siphoning
- Privileged Credential Abuse-Attacking the Administrators
Concept of Operations-Safe City Program Operations
- Concept of Operations-Determining City's Best Strategy
- Safe City Solutions-Design Considerations
- SmartSafe City Programs-Securing Citizens
- Concept of Operations-Scale for SmartSafe City Programs
- Concept of Operations-People-Driven Strategies
- Concept of Operations-Hybrid-Digital Strategies
- Concept of Operations-Technology-Driven Strategies
Current Technology and Solution Mix
- People-Focused Concept of Operations Architecture
- Hybrid-Digital Concept of Operations Architecture
- Technology-Focused Concept of Operations Architecture
- Case Study-City of Chicago
- Case Study-Tokyo Metropolitan Area
- Case Study-Minerva Programme, United Kingdom
- Case Study-Singapore City-State
- Case Study-City of Los Angeles
- Case Study-Tigre City, Buenos Aires
Capability and Solution Gaps in SmartSafe City Programs
- Top of Mind-Inherent Risks for SmartSafe City Solutions
- Top of Mind-Gaps in SmartSafe City Program Coverage
- Trend Analysis-Overcoming Risk Factors
- Trend Analysis-Patching Solution Gaps
- Best Practices-Top Considerations for SmartSafe City Programs
Competitive Analysis-Suppliers for Safe City Technology Solutions
- Select Vendors for SmartSafe City Program Solutions
- Capability Impact-Evolving Technologies
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Cloud Migration
- Growth Opportunity 2-Digitalization of Legacy Programs
- Growth Opportunity 3-Sensorization of Everything
- Growth Opportunity 4-Automated Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5-Multi-source Event Analysis
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Key Conclusions
The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Appendix
- Abbreviations
- Additional Sources of Information on Safe City Solutions
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csg8uk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets