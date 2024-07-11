smartShift expands Leadership Team with addition of Jagdish Saharabudhe as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, provider of industry-leading Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations, today announced that Jagdish Saharabudhe has joined its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer.

In his role as CTO, Jagdish will lead smartShift's product and engineering teams, set the strategy for products, and work closely with customers to ensure smartShift's solutions are a critical component of their digital transformations to both SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core. His team will build upon smartShift's industry-leading AI technology to expand its capabilities to deliver on GenAI solutions for enterprise custom code management geared towards developers, architects and functional users.

Jagdish brings with him over 20 years of experience at SAP, including senior leadership roles as Field CTO, VP ISV and Channel Partners, and VP Solution Engineering. As a co-founder and CEO of LinguaNext Technologies, he established a global partnership with SAP, leading the company through revenue growth, funding rounds and acquisition. His experience at SAP, along with his successful entrepreneurial experience, will support smartShift's ambitious growth goals.

Jagdish Saharabudhe, CTO, smartShift said, "For the last decade, the world's leading companies have successfully migrated and modernized custom code built for SAP ERP systems with smartShift's patented AI automation technology. I look forward to building on this to take our solutions to the next level. I've learned we're already working with customers who've selected smartShift to help them on their SAP Clean Core journey, where they are looking to reduce modifications, maximize use of SAP key user extensions, and re-platforming to newer development paradigms. This is an exciting time to join smartShift and I'm thrilled with what the future holds."

Derek Oats, CEO, smartShift said, "I am delighted to welcome Jagdish to smartShift. The current market for custom code transformation and modernization is enormous as companies are moving to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core. Jagdish's experience and technology knowledge will be key to allowing smartShift to capitalize on these opportunities."

About smartShift:

smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code transformation, leveraging AI to deliver secure, stable, and optimized code within weeks. Our industry-leading solutions are differentiated by the ability to address ALL custom code issues, not just those that are prioritized for manual remediation. Trusted by the world's largest SAP customers, smartShift has a proven track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3.5 billion lines of code. Learn more at www.smartshift.com .

