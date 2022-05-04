smartShift to Present at Upcoming SAP Sapphire & ASUG Accelerate Orlando 2022

smartShift to Highlight One of Their Key Success Stories and Launch New Clean Core Offerings

BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, the world's leading provider of Intelligent Automation™ for SAP transformations, today announced they will be speaking along with their key customer, Jabil (NYSE: JBL), on May 11th at 3 PM EST at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Accelerate Orlando 2022 in Orlando, Florida. In the session, entitled " How smartShift Helped Jabil Automate Custom Code Management ," learn how Jabil remediated 5 million lines of custom code in 5 weeks and reduced dual maintenance costs by 20% utilizing smartShift Intelligent Automation™ Platform.

The session will address:

How Jabil used automation in its SAP S/4HANA modernization program to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value

How to accelerate and de-risk your own SAP S/4HANA conversion with automation

How to ensure business continuity during S/4HANA conversion and rollout

The business value that Jabil realized from their SAP S/4HANA modernization project

As a Gold Sponsor, the smartShift team will also be present at Partner Plaza Booth PA717 on May 10, 11 & 12 showcasing their automation platform, new SAP Clean Core offerings for custom applications, and work done for clients like Jabil, JBS, and others.

About smartShift

smartShift Intelligent Automation™ is trusted by global brands to drive innovation. We help customers accelerate the transformation of their SAP systems to next-generation cloud computing environments. Our solutions have delivered thousands of application modernization initiatives, analyzing and converting over 2.5 billion lines of code, eliminating risk, and freeing up strategic resources to focus on growth.

To learn more, please visit: www.smartShift.com

