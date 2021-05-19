SmartSimple Software Is Now an ORCID Certified Service Provider

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSimple Software Inc. ("SmartSimple"), a provider of cloud-based grant management software for some of the world's leading research foundations and institutions, government agencies, and pharmaceutical companies, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an ORCID Certified Service Provider.



ORCID offers researchers and funders around the world an easier way to identify authors, contributors, and citations within scientific research. With a persistent ID that enables a constantly up-to-date digital CV, you'll bring greater effectiveness to your research granting and review processes while reducing manual tasks for researchers looking to make their scientific output shine.

ORCID is a non-profit organization that supports researchers, research institutions, publishers, and funders around the world. ORCID's open, trusted, and inclusive identification system allows researchers to obtain a unique ID and connect it to pertinent information including grants and publications, helping them save time while maintaining control over their profile information. ORCID can now be enabled within any SmartSimple solution.



"We are delighted that SmartSimple is the latest service to join our Certified Service Provider program," said Chris Shillum, ORCID's Executive Director. "This program allows customers to be confident that systems they are purchasing are integrated with ORCID out of the box, and also allows us to help vendors follow our best-practice integration guidance for their specific workflows."



SmartSimple's cloud platform has been acknowledged as the most comprehensive solution on the market for funders in the 2020 edition of A Consumers Guide to Grants Management Systems by Tech Impact's Idealware. SmartSimple received the #1 ranking for the most number of advanced features supporting the grantmaking lifecycle. By integrating with ORCID, SmartSimple now offers even more robust functionality, including the ability for funding applicants to instantly import their ORCID records into their SmartSimple cloud profile. For research grant administrators, updates can be added directly to the funding recipient's ORCID record.



"We're thrilled that ORCID has certified SmartSimple as a provider," said Teresa Clarke, Director of Research Solutions at SmartSimple. "Integrating with ORCID not only makes applying for funding easier for researchers, but allows funders to better view, analyze, and make decisions about the information they're seeing. It's a perfect match."



SmartSimple and ORCID will be hosting a live webinar on June 23, 2021 to demonstrate how their two solutions work together and help to empower the research community. Register here today.



About SmartSimple

Founded in 2002, SmartSimple is a global leader in cloud-based automation software, offering process solutions used by over 400 clients in 192 countries. Some of the largest foundations, Fortune 100 companies, research funders and government agencies choose SmartSimple to enrich their impact and create greater efficiencies in their processes. Learn more at www.smartsimple.com.



About ORCID

ORCID's vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and borders, and time. ORCID provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities. ORCID provides open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. ORCID provides this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis. Learn more at https://orcid.org.



