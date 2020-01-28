SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward - 3-Day Event (Boston, United States - March 17-19, 2020)

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 28, 2020, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SmartTransit is the go-to event for senior transit industry figures from across North America.

The event will look at how digitalization and technology is revolutionizing transit, from enhanced analytics technologies to real-time passenger information systems. SmartTransit is the event for transit executives looking to keep up with the pace of change.

This year the event will be co-located with the SafeRail Congress, a forum for railroads, transit agencies and solution providers to work together to create safe, secure and reliable networks.

A congress for those focused on transit technology, discussing the most cutting-edge topics of the day:

  • Assets & Digitalization
  • Signalling Systems
  • Rolling Stock
  • Ticketing
  • Cyber Security
  • Safety
  • Positive Train Control
  • Financing Projects
  • Skills Gap & Workforce Diversity
  • Connectivity: 5G & Wifi
  • Economic Growth
  • Micro Transit
  • Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
  • Data Analytics
  • Environmentally Friendly Transportation
  • Internet of Things
  • Resilient Communications
  • Increasing Ridership

Agenda

Tuesday - March 17, 2020
9:30am Site Visits - TBC
1:00pm Networking lunch
2:00pm Interactive workshop sessions
3:00pm Networking coffee
3:30pm Interactive workshop sessions
4:30pm Networking drinks reception

Wednesday - March 18. 2020
9:10am C level plenary: Innovation & The Modern World Of Transit
10:55am Networking coffee
11:40am Panel discussions
1:25pm Networking lunch
2:25pm Panel discussions
4:10pm Networking coffee
4:45pm Roundtable discussions
6:00pm Networking drinks reception

Thursday - March 19, 2020
9:30am Decarbonization Strategies & Electrification
11:00am Networking coffee
11:30pm Panel discussions
1:00pm Networking lunch
2:00pm Panel discussions
3:30pm End of Day 2

Speakers

  • Adelle McKinney, Vice President, Magnetrain
  • Alan Tilles, Partner, Shulman Rogers
  • Alla Reddy, Deputy Chief, Data Research & Development, New York City Transit
  • Allen Wonder, Project Manager, WMATA
  • Amanda Winters, Vehicle Maintenance System Admin, Metro Louis
  • Brian Tsukamoto, Chief, Rail Equipment Branch, Caltrans
  • Chris Hart, Former Chairperson, NTSB
  • Colin Kelly, Innovation Manager, Transpennine Express
  • Daniel Lax, Principal, Clear-Vu Lighting
  • Dave Bucher, Railroad Accident Investigator, NTSB
  • Donna Demartino, Chief Executive Officer, San Joaquin RTD
  • Elizabeth Sall, Founder & President, Urban Labs
  • Frank Ibe, Head of Bakerloo & Victoria Line Operations, Transport for London
  • Girija Subramaniam, Founder, Forcing Function
  • Holly Reed, Managing Director, Texas Central
  • Inez Evans, Chief Operating Officer, Santa Clara VTA
  • James Woodhams, Chief Strategy Officer, BAI Communications
  • Jeff Arndt, President & Chief Executive Officer, VIA Metropolitan Transit
  • Jeremy Dalton, Principal, Method City
  • Jim Allison, Manager of Planning, Capitol Corridor JPA
  • Joseph Holmes, Sales Director, Easymile
  • Joshua Schank, Chief Innovation Officer, LA Metro
  • Judy Vaccaro-Fry, Director of Finance & Admin, Antelope VTA
  • Kimberly Williams, Chief Innovation Officer, METRO Houston (MTAHC)
  • Lauren Skiver, Chief Executive Officer, SunLine Transit Agency
  • Louwana Oliva, General Manager, Central Area Transportation Authority
  • Marc Tuozzolo, Director of Facilities Program Development, New Jersey Transit
  • Marcello Perricone, Editor, SmartRail World
  • Melinda White, CEO, Transit Wireless
  • Michael Lowder, Principal, Michael W. Lowder & Global Associates
  • Michael Scott, Founder & President, ADOJAM
  • Michael Setzer, President, Transdev North America
  • Mike Ogborn, Senior Advisor, ASLRAA
  • Monica Morton, Director of Fares, Utah Transit Authority
  • Randy Sac, Head of Information Mgt & Technology, Light Rail Manila Corporation
  • Robert Borowski, Enterprise Business Solutions Manager, San Diego MTS
  • Robert Hanczor, Chief Executive Officer, Piper Networks
  • Robert Newhouser, Former Deputy Director - Strategic Initiatives, New York City Transit
  • Robert Nisbet, Director, Nations & Regions, Rail Delivery Group
  • Sandy Bobek, Chief Innovation Officer, San Diego MTS
  • Svetlana Grechka, Deputy Project Manager, Denver RTD
  • Tim Healy, Creative Services Director, Sound Transit

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1jluz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward - 3-Day Event (Boston, United States - March 17-19, 2020)

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 28, 2020, 05:30 ET