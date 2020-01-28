SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward - 3-Day Event (Boston, United States - March 17-19, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SmartTransit is the go-to event for senior transit industry figures from across North America.

The event will look at how digitalization and technology is revolutionizing transit, from enhanced analytics technologies to real-time passenger information systems. SmartTransit is the event for transit executives looking to keep up with the pace of change.



This year the event will be co-located with the SafeRail Congress, a forum for railroads, transit agencies and solution providers to work together to create safe, secure and reliable networks.



A congress for those focused on transit technology, discussing the most cutting-edge topics of the day:

Assets & Digitalization

Signalling Systems

Rolling Stock

Ticketing

Cyber Security

Safety

Positive Train Control

Financing Projects

Skills Gap & Workforce Diversity

Connectivity: 5G & Wifi

Economic Growth

Micro Transit

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Data Analytics

Environmentally Friendly Transportation

Internet of Things

Resilient Communications

Increasing Ridership

Agenda



Tuesday - March 17, 2020

9:30am Site Visits - TBC

1:00pm Networking lunch

2:00pm Interactive workshop sessions

3:00pm Networking coffee

3:30pm Interactive workshop sessions

4:30pm Networking drinks reception



Wednesday - March 18. 2020

9:10am C level plenary: Innovation & The Modern World Of Transit

10:55am Networking coffee

11:40am Panel discussions

1:25pm Networking lunch

2:25pm Panel discussions

4:10pm Networking coffee

4:45pm Roundtable discussions

6:00pm Networking drinks reception



Thursday - March 19, 2020

9:30am Decarbonization Strategies & Electrification

11:00am Networking coffee

11:30pm Panel discussions

1:00pm Networking lunch

2:00pm Panel discussions

3:30pm End of Day 2

Speakers



Adelle McKinney , Vice President, Magnetrain

, Vice President, Magnetrain Alan Tilles , Partner, Shulman Rogers

, Partner, Alla Reddy , Deputy Chief, Data Research & Development, New York City Transit

, Deputy Chief, Data Research & Development, New York City Transit Allen Wonder , Project Manager, WMATA

, Project Manager, WMATA Amanda Winters , Vehicle Maintenance System Admin, Metro Louis

, Vehicle Maintenance System Admin, Metro Louis Brian Tsukamoto , Chief, Rail Equipment Branch, Caltrans

, Chief, Rail Equipment Branch, Caltrans Chris Hart , Former Chairperson, NTSB

, Former Chairperson, NTSB Colin Kelly , Innovation Manager, Transpennine Express

, Innovation Manager, Transpennine Express Daniel Lax , Principal, Clear-Vu Lighting

, Principal, Clear-Vu Lighting Dave Bucher , Railroad Accident Investigator, NTSB

, Railroad Accident Investigator, NTSB Donna Demartino , Chief Executive Officer, San Joaquin RTD

, Chief Executive Officer, San Joaquin RTD Elizabeth Sall , Founder & President, Urban Labs

, Founder & President, Frank Ibe , Head of Bakerloo & Victoria Line Operations, Transport for London

, Head of Bakerloo & Victoria Line Operations, Transport for Girija Subramaniam , Founder, Forcing Function

, Founder, Forcing Function Holly Reed , Managing Director, Texas Central

, Managing Director, Texas Central Inez Evans , Chief Operating Officer, Santa Clara VTA

, Chief Operating Officer, Santa Clara VTA James Woodhams , Chief Strategy Officer, BAI Communications

, Chief Strategy Officer, BAI Communications Jeff Arndt , President & Chief Executive Officer, VIA Metropolitan Transit

, President & Chief Executive Officer, VIA Metropolitan Transit Jeremy Dalton , Principal, Method City

, Principal, Method City Jim Allison , Manager of Planning, Capitol Corridor JPA

, Manager of Planning, Capitol Corridor JPA Joseph Holmes , Sales Director, Easymile

, Sales Director, Easymile Joshua Schank , Chief Innovation Officer, LA Metro

, Chief Innovation Officer, LA Metro Judy Vaccaro-Fry , Director of Finance & Admin, Antelope VTA

, Director of Finance & Admin, Antelope VTA Kimberly Williams , Chief Innovation Officer, METRO Houston (MTAHC)

, Chief Innovation Officer, METRO Houston (MTAHC) Lauren Skiver , Chief Executive Officer, SunLine Transit Agency

, Chief Executive Officer, SunLine Transit Agency Louwana Oliva , General Manager, Central Area Transportation Authority

, General Manager, Central Area Transportation Authority Marc Tuozzolo , Director of Facilities Program Development, New Jersey Transit

, Director of Facilities Program Development, New Jersey Transit Marcello Perricone , Editor, SmartRail World

, Editor, SmartRail World Melinda White , CEO, Transit Wireless

, CEO, Transit Wireless Michael Lowder , Principal, Michael W. Lowder & Global Associates

, Principal, & Global Associates Michael Scott , Founder & President, ADOJAM

, Founder & President, ADOJAM Michael Setzer , President, Transdev North America

, President, Transdev North America Mike Ogborn , Senior Advisor, ASLRAA

, Senior Advisor, ASLRAA Monica Morton , Director of Fares, Utah Transit Authority

, Director of Fares, Utah Transit Authority Randy Sac, Head of Information Mgt & Technology, Light Rail Manila Corporation

Robert Borowski , Enterprise Business Solutions Manager, San Diego MTS

, Enterprise Business Solutions Manager, San Diego MTS Robert Hanczor , Chief Executive Officer, Piper Networks

, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Newhouser , Former Deputy Director - Strategic Initiatives, New York City Transit

, Former Deputy Director - Strategic Initiatives, New York City Transit Robert Nisbet , Director, Nations & Regions, Rail Delivery Group

, Director, Nations & Regions, Rail Delivery Group Sandy Bobek , Chief Innovation Officer, San Diego MTS

, Chief Innovation Officer, San Diego MTS Svetlana Grechka , Deputy Project Manager, Denver RTD

, Deputy Project Manager, Tim Healy , Creative Services Director, Sound Transit

