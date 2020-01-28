SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward - 3-Day Event (Boston, United States - March 17-19, 2020)
Jan 28, 2020, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SmartTransit Congress: Driving Transit Technology Forward" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SmartTransit is the go-to event for senior transit industry figures from across North America.
The event will look at how digitalization and technology is revolutionizing transit, from enhanced analytics technologies to real-time passenger information systems. SmartTransit is the event for transit executives looking to keep up with the pace of change.
This year the event will be co-located with the SafeRail Congress, a forum for railroads, transit agencies and solution providers to work together to create safe, secure and reliable networks.
A congress for those focused on transit technology, discussing the most cutting-edge topics of the day:
- Assets & Digitalization
- Signalling Systems
- Rolling Stock
- Ticketing
- Cyber Security
- Safety
- Positive Train Control
- Financing Projects
- Skills Gap & Workforce Diversity
- Connectivity: 5G & Wifi
- Economic Growth
- Micro Transit
- Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
- Data Analytics
- Environmentally Friendly Transportation
- Internet of Things
- Resilient Communications
- Increasing Ridership
Agenda
Tuesday - March 17, 2020
9:30am Site Visits - TBC
1:00pm Networking lunch
2:00pm Interactive workshop sessions
3:00pm Networking coffee
3:30pm Interactive workshop sessions
4:30pm Networking drinks reception
Wednesday - March 18. 2020
9:10am C level plenary: Innovation & The Modern World Of Transit
10:55am Networking coffee
11:40am Panel discussions
1:25pm Networking lunch
2:25pm Panel discussions
4:10pm Networking coffee
4:45pm Roundtable discussions
6:00pm Networking drinks reception
Thursday - March 19, 2020
9:30am Decarbonization Strategies & Electrification
11:00am Networking coffee
11:30pm Panel discussions
1:00pm Networking lunch
2:00pm Panel discussions
3:30pm End of Day 2
Speakers
- Adelle McKinney, Vice President, Magnetrain
- Alan Tilles, Partner, Shulman Rogers
- Alla Reddy, Deputy Chief, Data Research & Development, New York City Transit
- Allen Wonder, Project Manager, WMATA
- Amanda Winters, Vehicle Maintenance System Admin, Metro Louis
- Brian Tsukamoto, Chief, Rail Equipment Branch, Caltrans
- Chris Hart, Former Chairperson, NTSB
- Colin Kelly, Innovation Manager, Transpennine Express
- Daniel Lax, Principal, Clear-Vu Lighting
- Dave Bucher, Railroad Accident Investigator, NTSB
- Donna Demartino, Chief Executive Officer, San Joaquin RTD
- Elizabeth Sall, Founder & President, Urban Labs
- Frank Ibe, Head of Bakerloo & Victoria Line Operations, Transport for London
- Girija Subramaniam, Founder, Forcing Function
- Holly Reed, Managing Director, Texas Central
- Inez Evans, Chief Operating Officer, Santa Clara VTA
- James Woodhams, Chief Strategy Officer, BAI Communications
- Jeff Arndt, President & Chief Executive Officer, VIA Metropolitan Transit
- Jeremy Dalton, Principal, Method City
- Jim Allison, Manager of Planning, Capitol Corridor JPA
- Joseph Holmes, Sales Director, Easymile
- Joshua Schank, Chief Innovation Officer, LA Metro
- Judy Vaccaro-Fry, Director of Finance & Admin, Antelope VTA
- Kimberly Williams, Chief Innovation Officer, METRO Houston (MTAHC)
- Lauren Skiver, Chief Executive Officer, SunLine Transit Agency
- Louwana Oliva, General Manager, Central Area Transportation Authority
- Marc Tuozzolo, Director of Facilities Program Development, New Jersey Transit
- Marcello Perricone, Editor, SmartRail World
- Melinda White, CEO, Transit Wireless
- Michael Lowder, Principal, Michael W. Lowder & Global Associates
- Michael Scott, Founder & President, ADOJAM
- Michael Setzer, President, Transdev North America
- Mike Ogborn, Senior Advisor, ASLRAA
- Monica Morton, Director of Fares, Utah Transit Authority
- Randy Sac, Head of Information Mgt & Technology, Light Rail Manila Corporation
- Robert Borowski, Enterprise Business Solutions Manager, San Diego MTS
- Robert Hanczor, Chief Executive Officer, Piper Networks
- Robert Newhouser, Former Deputy Director - Strategic Initiatives, New York City Transit
- Robert Nisbet, Director, Nations & Regions, Rail Delivery Group
- Sandy Bobek, Chief Innovation Officer, San Diego MTS
- Svetlana Grechka, Deputy Project Manager, Denver RTD
- Tim Healy, Creative Services Director, Sound Transit
