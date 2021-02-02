SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds Advanced Asset Management Advisors and Smooth Sailing Indexes to Its UMA Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), is pleased to announce the expansion of its UMA Platform by adding two new firms and eleven additional strategies this month. SMArtX continues to expand its traditional strategies to meet client demand with the addition of Advanced Asset Management Advisors, while broadening its direct indexing options with Smooth Sailing Indexes. Furthermore, existing industry powerhouses ClearBridge Investments, Dana Investments, Lazard Asset Management, and Northern Trust Investments have expanded their presence on the platform with an international, balanced, large cap value, and emerging markets strategy, respectively.

Collectively, these firms add another eleven strategies to the hundreds of traditional, alternative, and direct indexing investment strategies that currently exist on the SMArtX platform:

AAMA Dividend Growth - Advanced Asset Management Advisors AAMA Fixed Income - Advanced Asset Management Advisors AAMA Growth - Advanced Asset Management Advisors AAMA International Growth - Advanced Asset Management Advisors AAMA Tactical SRHYT - Advanced Asset Management Advisors Balanced Strategy - Dana Investment Advisors Core Select Bond - Northern Trust Investments Emerging Markets Core Equity Select ADR – Lazard Asset Management International Growth ADR ESG – ClearBridge Investments Tactical Multi-Sector Bond CORE - Smooth Sailing Indexes US Stock & Bond Rotation Index - Smooth Sailing Indexes

"Today's financial advisor has a bias towards quality and selection," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "It's why we built a platform that can scale quickly and keep up with accelerated demand, be it Risk-ON or Risk-OFF. Core to SMArtX's UMA technology is the ability to offer direct indexing strategies that others cannot. These newest additions of Advanced Asset Management Advisors and Smooth Sailing Indexes satisfy investor appetite for the next big thing."

The rapid growth over the last year gives rise to the inaugural SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards, recognizing asset management across the various strategies featured on the SMArtX UMA Platform. The SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards will take place on Wednesday, February 10 at 5:00 PM EST and highlight the best performing strategies across 16 different categories. This uniquely entertaining fintech awards ceremony will feature actors, comedians, musicians, professional and other celebrity announcers via a live broadcast that cannot be repeated.

To attend this exclusive awards program for free, register here: https://www.smartxadvisory.com/virtual-awards-2021/

"The significant growth of our platform across assets under management and strategies provided an unparalleled opportunity to recognize the best SMArtX platform performers for all the world to see," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX. "You can be rest assured that the SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards is a total industry gamechanger."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

