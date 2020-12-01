SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds Russell Investment Management and Rothschild & Co. Asset Management

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), added Russell Investment Management and Rothschild & Co. Asset Management to the SMArtX technology platform. They are joined by new strategies from existing managers 3D Asset Management, Gems Management Limited, and Kensington Analytics. These firms collectively add another 27 strategies to the SMArtX UMA platform, pushing the total aggregate to 750 strategies.

Advisor demand for turnkey solutions, rigorous oversight on asset allocation, and real-time responsiveness exacerbated by the pandemic, continues to be a dominant theme for RIAs and enterprises joining SMArtX. The addition of Russell Investment Management and Rothschild & Co. Asset Management round out a significant fourth quarter marked by several large, high-caliber institutional money managers partnering with SMArtX, resulting in a dramatic rise in assets under management from $2 billion to nearly $10 billion in a 90-day period.

"SMArtX is excited to add two household names such as Russell Investments and Rothschild to our expanding base," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "These new strategies stack active, passive, and multi-factor investment approaches needed for today's sophisticated investor. As our platform continues to grow exponentially, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing world class customer service and solutions for every user."

SMArtX now offers 750 strategies encompassing traditional, direct indexing, and alternative strategies, including SMArtX's award winning access to cryptocurrencies, providing advisors with an increasingly efficient set of tools to create a fully customizable, diversified, risk-adjusted portfolios. In doing so, SMArtX complements its best-in-breed technology, with real-time trading and a highly efficient investment process, to offers advisors a scalable solution across their entire client base.

"As we move into 2021, a broader distribution platform continues to drive assets to investment management firms," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The move to turnkey distribution reduces operational burdens on investment firms and helps to scale their existing investment process."

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

