SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds 26 Strategies to Its Manager Marketplace

09 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

Trillium Asset Management and New Capital by EFG Asset Management join the SMArtX Platform.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, announced it has added 26 strategies offered by six leading asset management firms to its platform. Trillium Asset Management and New Capital by EFG Asset Management are now offering strategies across ESG core equity and US Small Cap Growth, respectively. The platform currently features 1303 strategies from over 300 asset management firms.

Several existing firms, including AllianceBernstein, Dearborn Partners, Kensington Asset Management, and Russell Investment Management, added 24 strategies to the platform. These strategies encompass a wide range of portfolios across equity, balanced, and income themes.

The full list of new strategies includes:

  • AllianceBernstein
    • Municipal High Quality Intermediate Duration
    • Municipal High Quality Long Duration
    • Municipal High Quality Short Duration
    • Municipal Ladders 1-10 Years
    • Municipal Ladders 1-15 Years
    • Municipal Ladders 1-5 Years
  • Dearborn Partners         
    • All Cap
    • Balanced Income 60/40
    • Balanced Income 80/20
    • Concentrated Balanced Income 60/40
    • Concentrated Balanced Income 80/20
    • Multi-Asset Income
    • Tax Bridge 2+3
  • Kensington Asset Management
    • Defender
  • New Capital by EFG Asset Management
    • US Small Cap Growth
  • Russell Investment Management
    • Personalized Core Equity SMA
    • Personalized DI All Cap SMA
    • Personalized DI Core Equity SMA
    • Personalized DI International SMA
    • Personalized DI Large Cap Growth SMA
    • Personalized DI Large Cap SMA
    • Personalized DI Large Cap Value SMA
    • Personalized International SMA
    • Personalized Large Cap SMA
    • Personalized Small/Mid Cap SMA
  • Trillium Asset Management
    • ESG Core Equity                    

"SMArtX is dedicated to continuing to expand our manager marketplace with respected firms that address the evolving needs of our clients, as well as evolving our best-in-class distribution platform to help managers accelerate growth and improve access to their strategies," said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions.

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP').  SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts.   SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution.  SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

