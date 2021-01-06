SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Its UMA Platform with Five New Firms and Eight Additional Strategies

The addition of these five new firms continues where SMArtX left off in 2020 – a 5x AUM increase to over $10 billion. Tweet this

Core Equity – Aristotle Atlantic Partners Small/Mid Cap Equity – Aristotle Capital Boston International Equity ADR - Aristotle Capital Management Select Dividend – Cypress Capital Global Allocation – Cypress Capital Quality Growth Strategy – Jensen Investment Management Quality Value Strategy - Jensen Investment Management Green Transportation Index – Alpha Vee Solutions

"We are pleased to welcome Aristotle Atlantic Partners, Aristotle Capital Boston, Aristotle Capital Management, Cypress Capital, and Jensen Investment Management to the SMArtX family," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Fundamentally and structurally, SMArtX is rewriting the playbook for advisor success by providing a vast and ever-expanding diversified offering with managed accounts technology others can't match. New firms joining the SMArtX platform recognize that and want to be part of our collective momentum."

The addition of these five new firms continues where SMArtX left off in 2020 – with significant growth in assets under management representing a 5x AUM increase to over $10 billion at the close of the year.

SMArtX continues its rapid growth into 2021 amid the pandemic backdrop, as the economy and labor force works to recover from a challenging year. Fortunately, several strategies on the platform weathered the volatility, while others had their best year of investment performance on record as the markets came back strongly during the last three quarters of 2020. The SMArtX platform's real-time performance reporting enabled superior information flow and the ability to act on the changing environment, including diversification into other asset classes like cryptocurrencies.

"Institutional demand for best-in-breed fintech solutions is catapulting SMArtX's growth and penetration in the wealth advisory space," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "And as we enter this next phase of product development, our thesis remains the same—enterprises that navigate the uncertainty of financial markets with SMArtX's core technology will reap disproportionate rewards."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

