SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with Investment Strategies from 27 Leading Asset Management Firms

The Manager Marketplace now features 50 new investment products.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of new investment strategies from 27 leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. The firm's Manager Marketplace now partners with 384 distinguished asset management firms offering 2,675 investment strategies.

Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Relations at SMArtX, said, "As we kick off the third quarter, our team has introduced 31 new strategies and 19 specialized funds from 27 established asset managers. These additions expand your available options, providing greater flexibility for portfolio construction."

New strategies available:

Bitwise Asset Management



Bitwise Select Crypto Market Portfolio

Calamos Advisors



U.S. Growth SMA Strategy

Capital Wealth Planning



Growth & Income

Columbia Threadneedle Investments



Columbia Select Large Cap Value



Columbia Contrarian Core

Cortland Associates



All Cap Equity

Crawford Investment Counsel

Dividend Growth

CS McKee



Large Cap Value



All Cap Value



Small Cap Value

Davidson Investment Advisors Inc



Davidson Caprin Low Duration Taxable Fixed Income

Eagle Asset Management



Gibbs Core Growth



Gibbs Equity Income



Small Cap Growth Retail

Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC



Blue Chip Growth Focused Model SMA

First Trust Advisors



First Trust Morningstar Multi-Discipline 60/40



First Trust Morningstar Multi-Discipline 90/10

Flexible Plan



FlexDirex Single-Stock ETF Strategy: Focused Core



FlexDirex Single-Stock ETF Strategy: Tech Plus

Fred Alger



Alger Capital Appreciation

Granite Investment Partners



Large Cap Equity



Small Core Select Equity

Lord Abbett



Enhanced Intermediate Municipal SMA

Newfleet Asset Management Core Plus Bond ETF Portfolio



Multi-Sector Short Term Bond ETF Portfolio

Outcome Driven Strategies



ODS Income Barrier



ODS Income Buffer

Quartz Partners



Athena Macro Micro

Reinhart Partners



Genesis PMV

Sage Advisory



Core Plus Municipal ETF



Core Plus ETF



New fund profiles available for research:

Carlyle



Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund Class N - TAKNX

Clough Capital



Clough Select Equity ETF - CBSE



Clough Hedged Equity ETF - CBLS

Driehaus Capital Management



Global Fund - DMAGX



International Developed Equity Fund - DIDEX



Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund - DSMDX

Infrastructure Capital



Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF - BNDS



Infrastructure Capital Equity Income ETF - ICAP



Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF - SCAP

MUSQ



Global Music Industry ETF - MUSQ

Oak Associates



Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund - BOGSX



Live Oak Health Sciences Fund - LOGSX



Pin Oak Equity Fund - POGSX



Red Oak Technology Select Fund - ROGSX



River Oak Discovery Fund - RIVSX



White Oak Select Growth Fund - WOGSX

Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC



InfraCap MLP ETF - AMZA



InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF - PFFR



Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF - PFFA



For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 2,675 strategies offered by our 384 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform with modular, microservices architecture. Serving RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX automates trading, billing, and investment distribution. Available as standalone or integrated solutions, our scalable technology optimizes operations, drives growth, and modernizes managed accounts infrastructure.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions