SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with Investment Strategies from 27 Leading Asset Management Firms

News provided bySMArtX Advisory Solutions
Jul 09, 2026, 15:31 ET
The Manager Marketplace now features 50 new investment products.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of new investment strategies from 27 leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. The firm's Manager Marketplace now partners with 384 distinguished asset management firms offering 2,675 investment strategies.
Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Relations at SMArtX, said, "As we kick off the third quarter, our team has introduced 31 new strategies and 19 specialized funds from 27 established asset managers. These additions expand your available options, providing greater flexibility for portfolio construction."
New strategies available:
- Bitwise Asset Management
- Bitwise Select Crypto Market Portfolio
- Calamos Advisors
- U.S. Growth SMA Strategy
- Capital Wealth Planning
- Growth & Income
- Columbia Threadneedle Investments
- Columbia Select Large Cap Value
- Columbia Contrarian Core
- Columbia Select Large Cap Value
- Cortland Associates
- All Cap Equity
- Crawford Investment Counsel
- Dividend Growth
- CS McKee
- Large Cap Value
- All Cap Value
- Small Cap Value
- Large Cap Value
- Davidson Investment Advisors Inc
- Davidson Caprin Low Duration Taxable Fixed Income
- Eagle Asset Management
- Gibbs Core Growth
- Gibbs Equity Income
- Small Cap Growth Retail
- Gibbs Core Growth
- Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC
- Blue Chip Growth Focused Model SMA
- First Trust Advisors
- First Trust Morningstar Multi-Discipline 60/40
- First Trust Morningstar Multi-Discipline 90/10
- First Trust Morningstar Multi-Discipline 60/40
- Flexible Plan
- FlexDirex Single-Stock ETF Strategy: Focused Core
- FlexDirex Single-Stock ETF Strategy: Tech Plus
- FlexDirex Single-Stock ETF Strategy: Focused Core
- Fred Alger
- Alger Capital Appreciation
- Granite Investment Partners
- Large Cap Equity
- Small Core Select Equity
- Large Cap Equity
- Lord Abbett
- Enhanced Intermediate Municipal SMA
- Newfleet Asset Management Core Plus Bond ETF Portfolio
- Multi-Sector Short Term Bond ETF Portfolio
- Outcome Driven Strategies
- ODS Income Barrier
- ODS Income Buffer
- ODS Income Barrier
- Quartz Partners
- Athena Macro Micro
- Reinhart Partners
- Genesis PMV
- Sage Advisory
- Core Plus Municipal ETF
- Core Plus ETF
- Core Plus Municipal ETF
New fund profiles available for research:
- Carlyle
- Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund Class N - TAKNX
- Clough Capital
- Clough Select Equity ETF - CBSE
- Clough Hedged Equity ETF - CBLS
- Clough Select Equity ETF - CBSE
- Driehaus Capital Management
- Global Fund - DMAGX
- International Developed Equity Fund - DIDEX
- Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund - DSMDX
- Global Fund - DMAGX
- Infrastructure Capital
- Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF - BNDS
- Infrastructure Capital Equity Income ETF - ICAP
- Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF - SCAP
- Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF - BNDS
- MUSQ
- Global Music Industry ETF - MUSQ
- Oak Associates
- Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund - BOGSX
- Live Oak Health Sciences Fund - LOGSX
- Pin Oak Equity Fund - POGSX
- Red Oak Technology Select Fund - ROGSX
- River Oak Discovery Fund - RIVSX
- White Oak Select Growth Fund - WOGSX
- Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund - BOGSX
- Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC
- InfraCap MLP ETF - AMZA
- InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF - PFFR
- Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF - PFFA
- InfraCap MLP ETF - AMZA
For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 2,675 strategies offered by our 384 distinguished asset management firms.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform with modular, microservices architecture. Serving RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX automates trading, billing, and investment distribution. Available as standalone or integrated solutions, our scalable technology optimizes operations, drives growth, and modernizes managed accounts infrastructure.
SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions
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