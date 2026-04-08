SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with Investment Strategies from 20 Leading Asset Management Firms

News provided bySMArtX Advisory Solutions
Apr 08, 2026, 14:29 ET
New investment products and fund research are available on the Manager Marketplace.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of new investment strategies from 20 leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. The firm's Manager Marketplace now partners with 372 distinguished asset management firms offering 2,600 investment strategies. Additionally, this includes research on 63 individually listed mutual funds, ETFs, and ticker-traded alternatives.
Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Relations at SMArtX, said, "As we move into the second quarter, we remain focused on enhancing the depth and diversity of our investment platform. We have expanded our offering to include 32 new strategies and 22 specialized funds, sourced from 20 of the industry's leading asset managers to provide our clients with more precise tools for navigating the market."
New strategies available:
- Alta Capital Management
- Quality Dividend Growth
- Select Strategy
- SMID Strategy
- Fiera Capital, Inc.
- U.S. Large Cap Growth
- First Eagle
- Global SMA
- Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.
- Utilities Plus
- PGIM Custom Harvest
- US Equity Plus 130/30
- Princeton Capital Management
- Core Equity
- Growth Equity
- RWA Capital
- Focused Value
- SMArtX Advisory Solutions
- Diversified AI
- Peak High Income
- Peak High Income Plus (w/Distribution)
- The Leuthold Group
- Select Industries Strategy
- Vanguard Group, Inc.
- S&P 30/70 ETF Model Portfolio
- S&P 50/50 ETF Model Portfolio
- S&P 70/30 ETF Model Portfolio
- Tax-Aware ETF Aggressive Portfolio
- Tax-Aware ETF Conservative Portfolio
- Tax-Aware ETF Moderate Portfolio
- Tax-Aware ETF Moderately Aggressive Portfolio
- Tax-Aware ETF Moderately Conservative Portfolio
- William Blair Investment Management
- All Cap Growth
- International Leaders ADR
- Large Cap Growth
- WisdomTree Asset Management
- Core Equity Model Portfolio
- Geopolitically Risk-Aware Model Portfolio
- Liquid Alternatives Model Portfolio
- Select Aggressive Model Portfolio
- Select Conservative Model Portfolio
- Select Moderate Model Portfolio
- U.S. Conservative Growth Model Portfolio
New fund profiles available for research:
- Alliance Bernstein
- CarVal Credit Opportunities Fund - ABAYX
- Liquid Strategies
- Denali Structured Return Strategy Fund Class I - DNLIX
- Niagara Income Opportunities Fund Class I - NAGRX
- Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF - OVF
- Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF - OVS
- Meketa Capital
- Primark Meketa Private Equity Investments Fund - PMPEX
- Meketa Infrastructure Fund - MIFAX
- PGIM Custom Harvest
- PGIM Credit Income Fund - PGIWX
- PGIM Private Real Estate Fund - PPRUX
- Polen Capital
- Polen Credit Opportunities Fund - PCOFX
- Redwood Investment Management
- Private Real Estate Debt Fund - CREMX
- Touchstone Investments
- Dividend Select ETF - DVND
- Dynamic International ETF - TDI
- International Equity ETF - TLCI
- Sands Capital Emerging Markets ex-China Growth ETF - TEMX
- Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF - TSEL
- Touchstone Securitized Income ETF - TSEC
- Touchstone Strategic Income ETF - SIO
- Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF - TUSI
- Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF - LCF
- Variant Investments
- Alternative Income Fund - NICHX
- Impact Fund - IMPCX
- Waycross Partners
- Focused Core Equity Fund Class I - WAYFX
For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 2,600 strategies offered by our 372 distinguished asset management firms.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform with modular, microservices architecture. Serving RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX automates trading, billing, and investment distribution. Available as standalone or integrated solutions, our scalable technology optimizes operations, drives growth, and modernizes managed accounts infrastructure.
SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions
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