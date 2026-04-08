SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with Investment Strategies from 20 Leading Asset Management Firms

New investment products and fund research are available on the Manager Marketplace.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of new investment strategies from 20 leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. The firm's Manager Marketplace now partners with 372 distinguished asset management firms offering 2,600 investment strategies. Additionally, this includes research on 63 individually listed mutual funds, ETFs, and ticker-traded alternatives.

Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Relations at SMArtX, said, "As we move into the second quarter, we remain focused on enhancing the depth and diversity of our investment platform. We have expanded our offering to include 32 new strategies and 22 specialized funds, sourced from 20 of the industry's leading asset managers to provide our clients with more precise tools for navigating the market."

New strategies available:

Alta Capital Management Quality Dividend Growth Select Strategy SMID Strategy

Fiera Capital, Inc. U.S. Large Cap Growth

First Eagle Global SMA

Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. Utilities Plus

PGIM Custom Harvest US Equity Plus 130/30

Princeton Capital Management Core Equity Growth Equity

RWA Capital Focused Value

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Diversified AI Peak High Income Peak High Income Plus (w/Distribution)

The Leuthold Group Select Industries Strategy

Vanguard Group, Inc. S&P 30/70 ETF Model Portfolio S&P 50/50 ETF Model Portfolio S&P 70/30 ETF Model Portfolio Tax-Aware ETF Aggressive Portfolio Tax-Aware ETF Conservative Portfolio Tax-Aware ETF Moderate Portfolio Tax-Aware ETF Moderately Aggressive Portfolio Tax-Aware ETF Moderately Conservative Portfolio

William Blair Investment Management All Cap Growth International Leaders ADR Large Cap Growth

WisdomTree Asset Management Core Equity Model Portfolio Geopolitically Risk-Aware Model Portfolio Liquid Alternatives Model Portfolio Select Aggressive Model Portfolio Select Conservative Model Portfolio Select Moderate Model Portfolio U.S. Conservative Growth Model Portfolio



New fund profiles available for research:

Alliance Bernstein CarVal Credit Opportunities Fund - ABAYX

Liquid Strategies Denali Structured Return Strategy Fund Class I - DNLIX Niagara Income Opportunities Fund Class I - NAGRX Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF - OVF Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF - OVS

Meketa Capital Primark Meketa Private Equity Investments Fund - PMPEX Meketa Infrastructure Fund - MIFAX

PGIM Custom Harvest PGIM Credit Income Fund - PGIWX PGIM Private Real Estate Fund - PPRUX

Polen Capital Polen Credit Opportunities Fund - PCOFX

Redwood Investment Management Private Real Estate Debt Fund - CREMX

Touchstone Investments Dividend Select ETF - DVND Dynamic International ETF - TDI International Equity ETF - TLCI Sands Capital Emerging Markets ex-China Growth ETF - TEMX Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF - TSEL Touchstone Securitized Income ETF - TSEC Touchstone Strategic Income ETF - SIO Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF - TUSI Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF - LCF

Variant Investments Alternative Income Fund - NICHX Impact Fund - IMPCX

Waycross Partners Focused Core Equity Fund Class I - WAYFX



For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 2,600 strategies offered by our 372 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform with modular, microservices architecture. Serving RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX automates trading, billing, and investment distribution. Available as standalone or integrated solutions, our scalable technology optimizes operations, drives growth, and modernizes managed accounts infrastructure.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions