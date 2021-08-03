SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Partnership with SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), today announced further expansion of its partnership with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform . A newly enhanced integration between the solutions fosters a more user-friendly client experience and reinforces the renewed partnership that maintains SMArtX as the exclusive managed accounts Platform Partner for Black Diamond.

Because of the direct data feed within the Advent Custodial Data network, Black Diamond advisors using SMArtX can analyze UMA sleeves directly within Black Diamond. The new deeper integration elevates the combined offering by adding automation that streamlines the seamless TAMP experience.

"Our ongoing relationship with SS&C continues to provide better outcomes to our mutual clients," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "By further deepening our systems integrations, we are able to offer timely, transparent information to Black Diamond clients that helps them deliver top-quality services to their clients."

"Our integration makes it easy for advisors to use both award-winning tools," said Steve Leivent, Co-General Manager, SS&C Advent. "Black Diamond's client-centric features, combined with SMArtX's managed account technology, delivers a seamless and integrated workflow."

SMArtX's continued partnership with SS&C automates the creation of new portfolios, accounts, and sleeves within a client relationship, simplifying the householding of SMArtX accounts within Black Diamond. Advisors gain a clearer picture of client accounts within Black Diamond while saving them time and effort.

"SMArtX is excited to maintain our partnership and carry on delivering an integrated, best-in-class wealthtech platform," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "SMArtX is at the forefront of UMA technology, bringing modern solutions to advisors, broker-dealers, and their respective enterprises."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

