SMArtX Advisory Solutions Named to ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Class of 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized as a 2021 LUMINARY by ThinkAdvisor in the Thought-Leadership & Education category for the SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards Program & Podcast.

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards celebrate top advisors, industry executives, teams, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portfolio managers, and other firms by showcasing their achievements in four key areas:

Diversity & inclusion

Thought leadership

Executive leadership

Dealmaking/growth

The awards program and its related coverage will show the quantitative and qualitative impacts ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES are making on the industry — for both today's and tomorrow's advisors. Closing the 2021 program will be the inaugural ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Dinner which will take place on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at the Mandarin Oriental In New York.

"SMArtX is honored to be recognized by ThinkAdvisor as a 2021 LUMINARY," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Our vision for the inaugural SMArtX Virtual Awards Program & Podcast was to push well beyond the conventional limits of an online awards program. In terms of thought-leadership, we shattered industry norms by being creative and social, and not being afraid to use pop culture."

In 2020, after winning the WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Technology Providers – Alternative Investment Platform, the leadership team at SMArtX decided to create The SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards Program & Podcast to recognize individuals and companies for best performances, highest risk-adjusted returns, and the most amount of assets across various asset classes and investment methodologies. The idea grew from an internal research effort to identify the best performing strategies on the SMArtX platform based on a series of quantitative metrics.

The SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards Program & Podcast, streamed virtually on YouTube during the pandemic, featured a star-studded cast of hosts, celebrity guests, and manager acceptance speeches.

SMArtX emcees Evan Rapoport, CEO, and President and COO Jonathan Pincus were joined by actors, athletes, comedians, and entrepreneurs including Paula Abdul, Steve Wozniak, Kevin Pollak, Johnny Damon, and many others to announce the award winners, making for a fun, often hilarious, awards ceremony, thereby distinguishing it from most fintech awards shows.

"We are excited to be recognized as a LUMINARY by ThinkAdvisor," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "SMArtX has built a reputation for thought leadership that delivers exponential value to the entire financial advisor community, well-beyond our existing user-base. It was time the industry experience a modern-day awards program that's exciting and relevant across generations."

To access the SMArtX Virtual Awards Podcast visit Spotify and visit: https://www.smartxadvisory.com/virtual-awards-2021/.

Articles and interviews with winners were made available via the podcast, website, webinars, articles, emails, and social media: YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter.

Additional details about Think Advisor LUMINARIES and a full list of the LUMINARIES Class of 2021 are published online at https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-2021.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

