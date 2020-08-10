SMArtX Announces New Office Expansion with Four Key Hires

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leader in managed accounts technology and operator of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), announced today a new Austin, Texas office and the recent addition of four new strategic hires to further position itself for rapid industry growth. The hires include Brad Haag as Head of Manager Solutions, Alexandr Raevskiy as Senior Product Manager, Jeannie Laochaloevanich as Product Manager, and Brett Murray as Head of Relationship Management.

With these new hires, CEO Evan Rapoport and President and COO Jonathan Pincus make a bold move to accelerate the expansion of SMArtX's TAMP and proprietary managed accounts technology to RIAs, independent broker/dealers (IBDs), banks & trusts, asset managers, and other TAMPs powered by the SMArtX platform.

"We are very excited to make these key additions to complement our expansion and growth," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "From pipeline to platform, Brad, Alexandr, Jeannie, and Brett possess a business and operational acumen that will lead critical parts of our strategic efforts in building upon a best-in-class TAMP. We are re-thinking the way that enterprises can innovate and scale their businesses with SMArtX, and each will make a meaningful contribution."

Brad Haag, joins as Head of Manager Solutions in the Austin office. With a depth of experience in the managed accounts industry, most recently with Placemark and Envestnet, Brad will manage a team responsible for the recruitment, onboarding, training, and ongoing relationship support for third-party asset managers offering strategies through the SMArtX platform. Brad will also work closely with new enterprises, managers and users of SMArtX to support onboarding and implementation.

Alexandr Raevskiy, joins as Senior Product Manager in the Austin office. Alexandr brings an exceptional track record of technology innovation projects at Amazon, Google, and Indeed. Alex will spearhead product initiatives, engineering the firm's API-first approach for fintech companies and enterprise customers looking to drive continuous improvement and novel solutions with SMArtX.

Jeannie Laochaloevanich, joins as Product Manager in the Austin office. Jeannie's deep familiarity with big data, data analytics and statistical analysis will contribute to development efforts in business intelligence, data-driven insights and operating metrics. Jeannie will partner with stakeholders to create digital innovations and lead delivery of BI solutions in the RIA and IBD channels.

Brett Murray, joins as Head of Relationship Management at the home office in West Palm Beach. Brett's expertise in developing and delivering mass customization for firms such as Northern Trust, will help deliver a superior customer experience and create growth opportunities. Brett will work closely with the Sales, Onboarding, and Client Success teams to facilitate an efficient process and cohesive information flow through the full customer lifecycle.

These hires and the establishment of the Austin office come on the heels of the appointment of Jonathan Pincus as President and COO in May and the close of $4M venture financing round in February.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution.

