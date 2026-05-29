Smarty Launches US Business Data, Pairing Address Intelligence with Business Context for Verified US Locations

OREM, Utah, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarty, a leading address intelligence provider, today introduced US Business Data, an API-based product that helps companies replace manual business research with automated enrichment. The product connects verified US addresses to firmographic details including business identity, industry, growth and performance, risk profile, and ownership, helping users understand who operates at a location and what to do next.

Address verification tells you where to knock. US Business Data tells you who's there.

Many organizations need to research the businesses behind addresses, but that work is often manual, inconsistent, and difficult to scale. Smarty's US Business Data automates that process through a simple API, linking business details to verified addresses so users can understand who operates at a location, what they do, and why it matters.

US Business Data returns more than 200 fields tied to a verified location, giving teams practical details they can use to identify and classify businesses, contact the right people, connect related locations, and assess credit risk. Key fields include:

Business identity: company name, business type and status, NAICS and SIC codes

company name, business type and status, NAICS and SIC codes Contact and operations: phone numbers, URL, email, social URLs, operating hours

phone numbers, URL, email, social URLs, operating hours Location and delivery: RDI, carrier route, latitude, longitude, precision

RDI, carrier route, latitude, longitude, precision Company relationships: headquarters, holding company, sub-headquarters, linkage type, foreign parent fields

US Business Data supports teams across industries. Insurers can classify commercial risk and pre-fill applications, fintechs can support KYB and compliance checks, healthcare organizations can improve provider and facility records, and logistics teams can plan deliveries with clearer names, contact details, hours, and destination context.

"The challenge is not just finding business data; it's finding it consistently and connecting it to verified addresses without sending teams down a manual research rabbit hole," said Brent Francom, Smarty's Director of Product Management. "Without US Business Data, teams often end up Googling the business behind an address, checking details by hand, and stitching it all together. We automate that research through an API, so customers can send us an address or SmartyKey and get structured business details tied to a verified location."

The solution integrates through Smarty's cloud-based US Enrichment API, allowing companies to add business identity and firmographic data at scale, improving application intake, KYB checks, underwriting rules, routing logic, CRM enrichment, and operational tools.

"Address verification tells you where to knock. US Business Data tells you who's there," Francom said. "That context helps teams onboard merchants, classify commercial risk, clean provider records, and reduce failed deliveries."

US Business Data is the latest addition to Smarty's address intelligence tools, expanding the company's capabilities beyond address verification, autocomplete, geocoding, property attributes, and parcel boundary data into business identity and firmographic enrichment. US Business Data is now available through Smarty's US Enrichment API with pricing based on API request volume.

About Smarty:

Processing billions of addresses daily, Smarty simplifies location intelligence through address verification, autocomplete, rooftop geocoding, and data enrichment. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, hundreds of global companies rely on Smarty's cloud-native APIs and powerful integrations to solve critical challenges that begin or end with an address. Learn more at smarty.com.

For additional information, contact:

Trent Howell

801-368-0766

[email protected]

SOURCE Smarty