Smarty Pants® Study Finds YouTube Is #1 Brand Among U.S. Kids

Findings from the 2019 study of more than 8,100 American children reveal that kid affinity and use of YouTube continue to rise. Nearly all (97%) children ages 6-12 say they 'love' or 'like' the video platform – up from 95% in 2018. Ninety-two percent of kids now use YouTube, making it their most widely used brand. Three in four (78%) kids engage with the brand at least once per day.

Streaming powerhouse Netflix maintains the #7 position; YouTube Kids holds steady at #50. Disney's forthcoming streaming service, Disney+, is already making waves at #56, with 80% of kids saying they 'definitely' or 'probably' will use the service in the next year. Prime Video and Hulu improve their rankings to become kids' #105 and #113 brands, respectively.

As streaming video providers strengthen their grip in 2019, Kidfinity for kid-targeted networks Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network declines. Digital content also chips away at traditional creativity and play, with beloved Crayola and LEGO losing 20 and 15 points, respectively.

Despite their decline, Crayola and LEGO remain top brands alongside Nerf and Nike; gaming platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation; confection giants Hershey's, Starburst, and Ring Pop; breakfast classics Pop-Tarts, Froot Loops, and Lucky Charms; snack favorites Goldfish, Doritos, Fruit Roll-Ups, and Little Debbie; and the only produce brand on kids' Top 50 list, Wonderful Halos.

At #89 (#33 among boys), Fortnite posts the largest annual gain – up from #199. Other brands with impressive gains include Overwatch, Roblox, Dunkin', Kinder Joy, and Chobani. Twitter, Forever 21, McDonald's, and Shopkins are among those with the greatest annual losses.

