Clean-science nutrition pioneer expands its family-focused line with research-backed prenatal support that delivers 8x more brain-supporting choline§ for baby's development*.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartyPants Vitamins , the Unilever-acquired brand known for clean, science-backed family nutrition, today announces the launch of its new SmartyPants Prenatal Plus Multivitamin Capsules , the brand's most robust prenatal formula to date. Expertly formulated with a board-certified OB-GYN, Dr. Michelle Tsai, OB-GYN & SmartyPants Scientific Advisory Board Member, this clinically informed multivitamin is designed with easily absorbed nutrients and tummy-friendly iron to support both the baby's brain and development as well as maternal health throughout preconception and pregnancy.*

SmartyPants Vitamins Launches New OB-GYN Co-Developed Prenatal Capsule Designed To Support Baby’s Brain and Development*

This innovation arrives against a backdrop of growing concern around prenatal nutrient shortfalls in the U.S., particularly nutrients critical to early brain development. While many women of reproductive age do not meet recommended intakes for several key nutrients during pregnancy, choline remains one of the most significant and under–consumed. According to national data, fewer than 10% of U.S. pregnant women reach recommended choline intake levels, despite choline's essential role in fetal brain and spinal cord development.1

Although nutrients like folate and iron are more commonly emphasized in prenatal formulas, emerging research and updated clinical guidance underscore the importance of choline during early pregnancy. National guidelines on nutrient intake recommend 450-550 milligrams of choline per day during the early pregnancy phase, spanning up to the first 12 weeks. Yet even the leading prenatal multiple capsule § formula delivers substantially lower amounts of Choline. SmartyPants Prenatal Plus Multivitamin Capsules provide 480 milligrams of choline per daily serving.

"We designed SmartyPants Prenatal Plus Multivitamin Capsules around the real-world needs of women and babies, and grounded in evidence-based nutrition science," said Devyani Chaturvedi, Senior Nutrition Research Scientist at SmartyPants Vitamins. "Co–developed with a board–certified OB–GYN from our Scientific Advisory Board, this formula reflects our commitment to thoughtful, science–driven formulations - going beyond iron and folate to prioritize other critical nutrients, like choline, that play an essential role in maternal and fetal development."

Even with typical diets, national dietary data2 show that nutrient shortfalls persist during pregnancy, highlighting the need for evidence–based supplementation that goes beyond minimal inclusion to provide intentional, research-aligned nutrient levels designed to support the baby's brain development from the very start.

Building on this need for more intentional prenatal nutrition, SmartyPants Prenatal Plus Multivitamin Capsules deliver an advanced formula designed to meaningfully support mom and baby's needs*:

8x more Brain-Supporting Choline* than leading Prenatal Capsule §

Brain-Supporting Choline* than leading Prenatal Capsule An expert-designed formula co-developed with an OB-GYN with the baby's brain and development top of mind.

co-developed with an OB-GYN with the baby's brain and development top of mind. Easily absorbed nutrients like Folate as Methylfolate and B12 as Methylcobalamin

Clinically shown to be gentle on the stomach with Ferrochel® iron*

Co-developed with an OB-GYN and designed with purpose-driven nutrient levels, SmartyPants Prenatal Plus Multivitamin Capsules include:

480 mg choline to support fetal brain and spinal cord development*

to support fetal brain and spinal cord development* 667mcg folate as methylfolate to support fetal nervous system development*

to support fetal nervous system development* 50mg of DHA included as part of a thoughtfully balanced formula

included as part of a thoughtfully balanced formula Iodine to support fetal cognitive development*

to support fetal cognitive development* Additional research-backed nutrients for prenatal support

for prenatal support Neutral scent technology to support moms sensitive to nausea

to support moms sensitive to nausea Third-partying testing of every batch

of every batch Simple 2-capsule daily dose taken with or without food

"We're proud to offer a prenatal option shaped by scientific evidence and clinical judgment," added Dr. Michelle Tsai, OBGYN and SmartyPants Scientific Advisory Board Member. "In prenatal care, decisions should be guided by the strength of the evidence, not trends or convenience. Women deserve clear, high-quality formulas that reflect the latest research, especially during pregnancy, when nutrition is a critical part of clinical decision making."

This expansion builds on SmartyPants Vitamins' leadership in research-driven prenatal nutrition, complementing its signature gummies with an expertly-formulated capsule option to meet diverse consumer preferences. As the brand continues to advocate for equitable access to nutrition and stronger maternal health practices, this innovation underscores SmartyPants' leadership in women's wellness. SmartyPants Prenatal Capsules are available on Amazon now and will be available in select Target locations this April.. For more information, visit smartypantsvitamins.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Pregnancy-HealthProfessional

2. (NHANES 2017) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK606854

About SmartyPants:

Founded in 2011 by parents Courtney and Gordon Gould, SmartyPants is a science-backed vitamin and health brand focused on helping fill common nutrition gaps in early childhood. Trusted by over one million parents, the brand develops research-backed vitamins that combine great taste with smart formulation and clean-label standards, including USDA Organic, IGENTM Non-GMO tested, sugar-free options, and rigorous third-party lab testing. SmartyPants is a founding partner of Chamber of Mothers' CoM Unity , a national initiative strengthening community care by reconnecting mothers to one another and to local resources that advance maternal and early childhood wellbeing. Since day one, SmartyPants has maintained a long-standing partnership with Vitamin Angels, providing life-changing nutrients to women and children in underserved communities worldwide. Through this partnership, SmartyPants has impacted over 40million women and children worldwide. In 2020, SmartyPants was acquired by Unilever and is now part of the company's health and wellbeing portfolio. The brand continues to advocate for equitable access to nutrition and stronger childhood nutrition policies, so every parent can support their children's highest development with the highest-quality nutrition. To learn more about SmartyPants please visit smartypantsvitamins.com or purchase us directly from Amazon.com. You can also follow along @SmartyPants .

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SOURCE SmartyPants Vitamins