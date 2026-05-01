SmartyPants Vitamins Authors New Peer-Reviewed Paper on Nutrition and Development During the First 1,000 Days, Highlighting the Role of Nutritional Support in Maternal and Fetal Health

New review paper reveals how nutrition shapes the interconnected development of the brain, gut, and sleep during the most critical window of early life

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartyPants Vitamins , the leading vitamin brand known for combining great taste with smart science and clean formulation, today announced the release of its First 1,000 Days Research Paper , a comprehensive scientific review exploring how early life nutrition during the first 1000 days, from conception through to age two, shapes development through one's life. Because early development unfolds across multiple interconnected biological systems at once, the research helps explain why comprehensive prenatal nutrition matters, supporting more than one developmental pathway at the same time, rather than targeting a single outcome in isolation. The publication reflects SmartyPants' broader commitment to investing in scientific review that advances understanding of maternal and early–life nutrition.

The research paper comes at a pivotal moment in women's health research, as growing national attention is being placed on maternal health outcomes, postpartum wellbeing, and the long-term impacts of prenatal nutrition on both mothers and babies. For decades, women's health—particularly maternal and postpartum health—has been underfunded and under-researched; for example, women's health research has received less than 11% of funding from the National Institutes of Health over the past decade, despite women representing half the population.1 With new policy discussions and funding initiatives increasingly focused on closing gaps in maternal care, experts are calling for more integrated approaches that begin as early as preconception.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients , the research synthesizes emerging evidence showing that the brain, gut, and sleep systems develop in a deeply interconnected way during the first 1,000 days of life, and that nutrition plays a central role in supporting this critical biological network. The study, authored by Devyani Chaturvedi, Senior Nutrition Scientist at SmartyPants Vitamins, alongside leading researchers in neuroscience, sleep science, and nutrition, explores how nutrients influence these systems from conception through to age two—three biological processes that together shape long-term cognitive, emotional, and behavioral health.

Importantly, the review highlights a growing body of research highlighting how maternal nutrition and health status during pregnancy directly influence infant development, underscoring the need to better support women before, during, and after pregnancy.

"Parents often hear that the first 1,000 days matter, but this research helps explain why," said Devyani Chaturvedi, Senior Nutrition Scientist at SmartyPants Vitamins. "This review helps explain why nutrition doesn't just influence one aspect of development—it simultaneously affects brain growth, gut microbiome development, and sleep architecture. These systems interact continuously to shape lifelong health."

Among the key insights:

Early development does not happen in silos — brain, gut, and sleep develop as interconnected systems

Sleep is not just an outcome of development but an active biological process that interacts with brain growth and gut health, helping shape cognitive, language, and behavioral development early in life.

The infant gut microbiome develops rapidly during the first two years of life and plays a central role in neural signaling, immune system development, and sleep regulation, linking nutrition to both brain function and sleep patterns.

Key nutrients—including omega–3 fatty acids, choline, iron, vitamin D, and probiotics—are linked in the scientific literature to supporting multiple interconnected systems, reinforcing why comprehensive prenatal nutrition matters rather than single–nutrient approaches.

The review introduces a newly defined framework called the brain–gut–sleep triad, offering one of the first comprehensive syntheses positioning these three systems as an integrated, co-regulating network during the first 1,000 days of life. What is new about this framework is its explicit integration of neuroscience, microbiome science, and sleep physiology into a single developmental model influenced by nutrition. Rather than examining these systems in isolation, the paper demonstrates how nutritional status during pregnancy and infancy simultaneously shapes brain development, gut microbial ecology, and sleep architecture. This matters because it reframes early-life nutrition as a systems-level intervention—suggesting that comprehensive nutritional support may influence multiple developmental pathways at once, with potential long-term implications for cognitive, emotional, and behavioral outcomes.

The report also highlights important research and policy gaps, including the need for clearer nutrient recommendations for early childhood and more longitudinal studies exploring links between nutrition, microbiome development, sleep, and cognitive outcomes. Addressing these gaps will be critical to advancing care from pregnancy through early childhood and translating emerging science into real-world guidance for families and providers.

"Understanding the science behind early development helps us better support families and healthcare providers," added Chaturvedi. "At SmartyPants, we believe advancing nutrition science is just as important as formulating high-quality products. Investing in this research allows us to contribute to a deeper understanding of maternal and early-life health, ensuring our approach remains evidence-driven and clinically relevant."

The full First 1,000 Days Research Paper is now available online . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

McKinsey Health Institute, "Closing the Women's Health Gap: A $1 Trillion Opportunity to Improve Lives and Economies," January 2024, https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/mckinsey%20health%20institute/our%20insight[…]s%20and%20economies/closing-the-womens-health-gap-report.pdf

About SmartyPants Vitamins

Founded in 2011 by parents Courtney and Gordon Gould, SmartyPants is a science-backed vitamin brand focused on helping fill common nutrition gaps in early childhood. Trusted by over one million parents, the brand develops research-backed vitamins that combine great taste with smart formulation and clean-label standards, including USDA Organic, IGEN™ Non-GMO tested, sugar-free options, and rigorous third-party lab testing. Since day one, SmartyPants has maintained a long-standing partnership with Vitamin Angels, providing life-changing nutrients to women and children in underserved communities worldwide. Through this partnership, SmartyPants has impacted over 40 million women and children worldwide. In 2020, SmartyPants was acquired by Unilever and is now part of the company's health and wellbeing portfolio. The brand continues to advocate for equitable access to nutrition and stronger childhood nutrition policies, so every parent can support their children's highest development with the highest-quality nutrition. To learn more about SmartyPants please visit smartypantsvitamins.com or purchase us directly from Amazon.com or retailers nationwide. You can also follow along @SmartyPants .

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