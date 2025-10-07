Smash Kitchen, Glen Powell Turn Up the Heat With a New Line of Organic, Clean Cooking Oils

Building on its Smash-hit Debut, Organic Olive, Avocado, Coconut Oils Available Soon at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Powell's pantry takeover just claimed another category. After Smash Kitchen's explosive debut proved America was hungry for better condiments, the actor and producer is turning up the table stakes with a line of essential cooking oils: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 100% Pure Avocado Oil, and Organic Coconut Oil, available at Walmart stores nationwide on October 20.

Courtesy of Smash Kitchen

With this launch, Smash Kitchen is sticking to the playbook that made it a breakout: rethinking everyday staples, stripping out unnecessary additives, and delivering real quality at a fair price. Founded by Glen Powell with entrepreneurs Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane, the brand is built on a simple belief – families shouldn't have to choose between clean ingredients and affordability. By approaching the pantry this way, Smash Kitchen is setting a new standard for everyday essentials people can trust and enjoy every day.

"People know us for better condiments, and now we're raising standards again with what hits the pan first: oils," said Powell. "Each oil is single-source for consistent quality and traceability. And our olive oils are early harvest and cold-pressed for an incredible, fresh flavor profile. No adulterations or anything hidden – unlike some oils on the market. Families deserve pantry staples they can trust and love and we're here to deliver."

Cooking oils are a natural next step for the brand's better-for-you philosophy. Globally sourced and organic with cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil from Spain and pure avocado oil from Mexico. The lineup is 100% pure, No GMOs, no fillers, additives, or chemical propellants. Designed to handle the heat, elevate flavor, and deliver everyday versatility, Smash Kitchen oils bring the brand's clean-label, flavor-first approach into kitchens at an accessible price point.

The Smash Kitchen Oils collection (ranging from $4.97 to $15.97) includes:

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Organic and Robust, 16.9 oz ($8.97) and 33.8 oz ($13.97)

100% Pure Avocado Oil: Cooking & Salad, 16.9 oz ($10.97) and 25.4 oz ($15.97)

Cooking Sprays (4.7 oz): 100% Pure Avocado ($5.47) Organic Olive Oil ($4.97) Organic Coconut Oil ($5.97)



"From day one, our mission has been to deliver better-for-you essentials that don't break the bank," said Sameer Mehta, CEO. "With grocery prices at an all-time high, this vision is more important than ever. Moving into cooking oils is our next step in putting clean, high-quality ingredients within reach of every home."

Since its debut in April 2025, Smash Kitchen has become one of Walmart's biggest condiment launches ever and one of the fastest-growing pantry brands. Its organic condiments are driving us to gain new customers and expand the category.

"At Walmart, we're always looking for brands that bring innovation, quality and great value to everyday kitchens," said Melody Richard, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Pantry, Walmart. "Smash Kitchen is a perfect example - their commitment to organic, affordable pantry staples aligns with our mission to give customers more choices that fit their lifestyles. We're excited to expand our assortment and bring their new cooking oils to families nationwide."

At launch, the new Smash Kitchen Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Avocado Oil, and Coconut Oil, will begin to roll out at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

About Smash Kitchen:

Born from a love of good food and great company, Smash Kitchen is dedicated to creating pantry staples, starting with condiments, that transform everyday meals into memorable moments. With clean, wholesome ingredients and crave-worthy flavors, we craft products that bring people together—whether at a backyard BBQ, a cozy family dinner, or a celebratory gathering. Founded by actor, producer Glen Powell, Sameer Mehta, and Sean Kane, Smash Kitchen stands for flavor, integrity, and connection, making every bite and every moment count. Learn more at SmashKitchen.com.

