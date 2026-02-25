Smashburger Accelerates National Growth Momentum with New Restaurant Opening in Huntersville at Rosedale, North Carolina

New opening underscores the brand's renewed expansion strategy and commitment to delivering unbeatable flavor, value and variety

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Huntersville at Rosedale, North Carolina. The 1,600 square-foot location, located at 12905 Rosedale Hill Ave., opened its doors today, marking Smashburger's fourth restaurant in North Carolina and another milestone in Smashburger's continued growth and expansion across priority markets nationwide.

Conveniently situated close to Interstate 77 at Gilead Road, the Huntersville restaurant at Rosedale reflects Smashburger's focused approach to growth over the past year. The brand is prioritizing thoughtful expansion, partnerships with proven franchise operators, and bringing its craveable menu of bold flavors and strong value to communities where guests are seeking elevated fast-casual options in convenient locations.

"We've been getting back to what Smashburger does best," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "Opening in Huntersville at Rosedale is a great example of that momentum coming to life. We are proud to work with franchisees who share our passion for great quality and guest experiences, and we are excited to welcome a new community to Smashburger."

The Huntersville at Rosedale restaurant is owned and operated by longtime Smashburger franchisee, BeBurgers LLC, and its Managing Owner, Kevin Bailey, along with fellow partners Carolyn Bailey, Cathy Edwards, and Aaron Edwards. In addition to the new Huntersville at Rosedale location, BeBurgers operates two other Smashburger restaurants in the greater Charlotte market including Kingsley in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Randolph in Charlotte. The group has been part of the Smashburger system for more than six years and continues to play an important role in the brand's regional growth.

"What drew us to Smashburger, and what keeps us invested, is the food and the company's unwavering commitment to doing things the right way," said Kevin Bailey. "The brand delivers incredible flavor, real variety, and consistent value, and guests can taste the difference in every bite. We're excited to bring that experience to Huntersville, and we see strong opportunity to continue growing with Smashburger across the Carolinas and the broader region."

The Huntersville at Rosedale opening builds on a year of positive momentum for Smashburger, fueled by a renewed franchise and market expansion strategy, and recent menu innovations including an expanded everyday value tier, bold Scorchin' lineup , and limited-time offerings introduced throughout the year. Together, these efforts underscore Smashburger's ongoing commitment to delivering unbeatable flavor, strong value, and variety. For more information about Smashburger, its new menu offerings, and operating hours please visit www.smashburger.com.

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Deluxe Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation with 190 locations across 29 U.S. states and six countries.

Contact

