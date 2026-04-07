Smashburger® Welcomes Spring with New Limited Time Offerings

New menu items celebrate Spring with great taste and full color in every bite

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today unveiled its new Spring menu, designed to celebrate the season with vibrant flavors and eye‑catching color in every bite. With everything from juicy smashburgers and bold Big Dogs to fresh salads and All-The-Time value offerings, the new menu delivers an expanded variety of Smashburger favorites without compromising great taste.

"Spring is here, and this year we're celebrating with offerings that are more flavorful and more vibrant than ever," said Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger. "We're always pushing ourselves to innovate and bring our guests even more great taste. By pairing bold ingredients like jalapeño, avocado, truffle, and more with our classic builds across our premium burgers, our $4.99 value menu, and our Big Dogs, we're creating elevated, crave‑worthy items that bring the full spirit of Spring to life."

Smashburger's new offerings are available at participating locations nationwide and include:

Avocado Bacon Ranch Stack Smash : Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, layers of stacked applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh-sliced avocado, and ranch dressing on a butter-toasted bun.

: Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, layers of stacked applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh-sliced avocado, and ranch dressing on a butter-toasted bun. Green Goddess Bacon Stack Smash : Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, layers of stacked applewood smoked bacon, organic arugula, tomato, fresh-sliced avocado, and green goddess dressing on a butter-toasted bun.

: Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, layers of stacked applewood smoked bacon, organic arugula, tomato, fresh-sliced avocado, and green goddess dressing on a butter-toasted bun. Jalapeno Crema Smash : Certified Angus Beef, Pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapeños, and Mexican crema on a butter-toasted bun.

: Certified Angus Beef, Pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapeños, and Mexican crema on a butter-toasted bun. Egg Truffle Mushroom Smash : Certified Angus Beef, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, fried egg, organic arugula, and truffle mayo on a butter-toasted bun.

: Certified Angus Beef, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, fried egg, organic arugula, and truffle mayo on a butter-toasted bun. Mexicali Big Dog : Quarter pound 100% Angus beef hot dog, cheddar cheese sauce, grilled jalapeños, chopped bacon, crispy fried onions, fresh avocado, and Mexican crema on a butter-toasted Big Dog roll.

: Quarter pound 100% Angus beef hot dog, cheddar cheese sauce, grilled jalapeños, chopped bacon, crispy fried onions, fresh avocado, and Mexican crema on a butter-toasted Big Dog roll. Avocado Arugula Green Goddess Salad: Organic arugula and leaf lettuce topped with fresh-sliced avocado, egg, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion. Served with green goddess dressing.

"Our Spring lineup is more than a seasonal refresh. It's a demonstration of the bold, flavor‑forward future we're building as a brand," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "Taste has always been at the core of our identity and our competitive edge, and this season we're leaning into that strength. With flavorful ingredients, elevated builds, and uncompromising quality in every bite, we're welcoming Spring in a way only Smashburger can, and giving guests even more to love."

The debut of Smashburger's new Spring offerings follows the brand's recent launch of its Shrimp LTOs in February and Scorchin' menu in January. For more information on Smashburger and its offerings please visit www.smashburger.com.

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Deluxe Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation with 190 locations across 29 U.S. states and six countries.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Smashburger