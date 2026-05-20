Smashburger® Bolsters Leadership Team with Three Executive Hires to Accelerate Franchise Expansion

New CMO and Expanded Development Leadership Reinforce Growing Brand Momentum

DENVER, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today announced the appointment of Kate Savelli as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Kate will lead brand, consumer, menu and partnership strategies designed to accelerate Smashburger's nationwide momentum. In addition, the company announced it has named Theresa Vitale as Director of Non-Traditional Franchise Development and Jack Reed as Vice President of Western Operations. With these additions, Smashburger continues to strengthen its executive bench in support of deepening consumer connections, operational excellence, and franchise expansion.

"Kate is a dynamic marketing leader with a strong track record of building brands, driving innovation, and powerful storytelling," said Jim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Smashburger. "Her strategic mindset and passion for the guest make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team as we continue to evolve the Smashburger brand and build on strong gains in average daily sales."

Kate Savelli joins Smashburger following four years at Bagel Brands as Director of Brand & Performance Marketing, achieving double-digit unit count growth for Einstein Bros. Bagels in addition to leading digital guest experience evolution, media strategy and a multi-brand loyalty program. She also held marketing leadership roles at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Darden Restaurants, leading fan activation for the brand's sports partnerships as well as menu innovation.

"Smashburger is a brand with deep DNA and an even deeper commitment to quality that delivers flavor that can't be replicated – not at home or in a drive-thru," said Savelli. "The smash sear that started it all, the signature burger blend, the ingredient combinations that bring craft to every bite – these are a compelling combination, but with the sweet spot price point, it becomes irresistible. And still, most consumers don't realize how much more there is to explore beyond the burger. That's a powerful brief for a marketer and I'm here to make sure more people discover it, both within the markets we currently operate and those on the horizon."

With up to 12 openings set for 2026, the brand is targeting disciplined, strategic growth. The additions of Vitale and Reed will support that trajectory while maintaining strong execution. Vitale, formerly with Inspire Brands, Caribou Coffee, and Starbucks, brings deep experience to accelerate expansion through nontraditional franchise channels, including travel, education, and other alternative venue partnerships. Reed, who joins Smashburger from Bar Louie and Steak 'n' Shake, will oversee restaurant operations, market performance, and regional growth initiatives across the Western United States.

For more information about Smashburger, please visit https://smashburger.com/ .

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Deluxe Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation with 184 locations across 29 U.S. states and six countries.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Smashburger