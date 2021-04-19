Smashburger® Calls To End The Chicken Wars With Launch Of New Menu Item & Peace Offering Promotion

As the brand's way of celebrating the resiliency of the restaurant industry, Smashburger has implemented a "Peace Hour" promotion starting today through Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 2-5pm where all locations will be giving away a FREE Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich to any fast casual or fast-food employee who comes into a Smashburger location dressed in their work uniform during this time frame*.

"While we are predominantly a burger brand, we have some fantastic non-burger offerings and can't wait for our guests to try the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich," said Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "Smashburger has always been a culinary food-focused brand, so we continue to take an aggressive approach into menu innovation offering our guests new high caliber products with unique flavor and taste profiles. We're hoping this sandwich will offer guests the spicy kick that they crave."

To encourage its guests to help spread the peace, the brand will also be offering a single day BOGO promotion on April 20, 2021. The promotion will give crispy chicken lovers who purchase a Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich a second one for free, perhaps to share with a friend or foe as a peace offering.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about the restaurant's menu, please visit www.smashburger.com.

*Guests must be in uniform to receive a free Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Limited to one sandwich per customer per day while supplies last.

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. In 2020, Smashburger introduced a new coffee lineup powered by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® including coffee shakes, cold brew and an iced latte. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently 236 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.

