Smashburger Doubles Down on Taste with a Streamlined Summer Lineup Built for Bold Flavor and Operational Excellence

Focused lineup of LTOs prioritizes operational excellence alongside exceptional flavor and value without compromising on quality

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today introduced its new summer lineup, offerings packed with bold, smoky flavor and sweet indulgence. With two new smash burgers and two limited-time Häagen-Dazs® hand-spun shakes, the menu delivers an elevated summer experience while continuing its commitment to taste as a competitive advantage.

"At Smashburger, taste is our core identity and competitive edge, and this summer lineup reflects exactly that commitment," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "We've made a deliberate decision to do fewer things, executed at the highest level. Simplifying our seasonal menu is a critical lever for operational excellence, which means faster, more consistent execution in our restaurants and a better guest experience in every visit. Our guests want bold flavor and real value, and a tighter, better-executed lineup is how we deliver both."

Smashburger's summer offerings are available now for a limited time at participating locations nationwide and include:

Pickle Stack Smash: Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, double-layers of fresh dill pickles, mustard, and mayo on a butter-toasted bun. Crafted for big flavor and priced for everyday value, this Smash joins the $4.99 All‑The‑Time value menu.

Certified Angus Beef, American cheese, double-layers of fresh dill pickles, mustard, and mayo on a butter-toasted bun. Crafted for big flavor and priced for everyday value, this Smash joins the $4.99 All‑The‑Time value menu. Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash : Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar, hand-trimmed 14-hour pit-smoked brisket, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickles, and BBQ sauce on butter-toasted Parker House roll.

: Certified Angus Beef, aged cheddar, hand-trimmed 14-hour pit-smoked brisket, applewood smoked bacon, dill pickles, and BBQ sauce on butter-toasted Parker House roll. Chocolate Banana Chip Shake : Hand-spun milkshake with Haagen-Dazs ice cream, real banana puree, chocolate sauce, and chocolatey chips.

: Hand-spun milkshake with Haagen-Dazs ice cream, real banana puree, chocolate sauce, and chocolatey chips. Dark Cherry Chip Shake: Hand-spun milkshake with Haagen-Dazs ice cream, real dark cherries, and chocolatey chips.

"Smashburger is a brand built on craveability and craftsmanship, and our summer lineup is a perfect example of that," said Kate Savelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Smashburger. "The Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash reflects the kind of product innovation Tom Ryan and our culinary team have built into this brand's DNA: fourteen hours of pit-smoked hand-trimmed brisket, thick-cut bacon, and Certified Angus Beef smashed fresh on the grill. Our guests told us loud and clear how much they missed the Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash, so bringing back this fan‑favorite was an obvious move. But innovation is crucial, and we're excited to launch the Pickle Stack Smash, which taps into one of the biggest flavor trends of the year and gives guests another reason to discover their next favorite while enjoying the value they expect from Smashburger."

Smashburger's summer menu builds on a broader strategy centered on operational excellence, simplified execution and disciplined growth. The lineup follows recent menu innovation, including the Spring Fresh & Full Color menu, Big Shrimp Roll and Crispy Shrimp Basket and Scorchin' menu, while reflecting a more focused approach to LTOs. At the same time, Smashburger continues to prioritize consumer engagement and franchise performance, with up to 12 new locations planned for 2026 as part of its strategic expansion.

For more information about Smashburger, please visit https://smashburger.com/.

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Deluxe Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation, with 178 locations, including 112 corporate-owned locations and 66 franchised locations.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Smashburger