Smashburger® Unveils Latest Innovation: Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diving into a new protein category, Smashburger®, a fast casual better burger restaurant, has diversified its delicious menu with the launch of its first-ever fish entrée—the Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich. Launching today, the restaurant's newest premium item contains wild-caught Pacific Cod lightly dipped in a signature batter infused with Yuengling® Lager, and served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy tartar sauce. On Wednesday, February 26, Smashburger will celebrate with a single day promotion, offering guests a FREE Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich with the purchase of another.

Starting at $7.99, the savory Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich is an exciting twist on the traditional fish sandwich guests may be accustomed to. With fresh toppings and a craveable flaky texture, Smashburger's fish sandwich takes foodies on a flavor-filled journey and creates a perfect pairing to craft beer, as evidenced by the recipe. Round out the meal with one of Smashburger's savory sides such as Sweet potato fries, brussels sprouts or their signature rosemary, garlic and olive oil SmashTots™.

"At Smashburger, we're on a mission to satisfy our guests with innovative flavor combinations and new offerings," states Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "While many of our guests are burger and chicken lovers, this recipe offers another craveable alternative when seafood is on the mind. Our chefs perfected the Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich to deliver a classic taste experience that's consistent with Smashburger's reputation of great food and great service across the country."

With 299 corporate and franchise locations operating in 35 states and eight countries, Smashburger is known for its fresh never frozen, Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. This BOGO fish sandwich offer will be available at all participating U.S. locations valid only on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

About Smashburger®:

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its fresh never frozen, Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 299 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 35 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

