SMCI Investor Alert: Super Micro Computer Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Providing Inadequate Risk Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: SMCI) risk disclosures to investors during the period from April 30, 2024 through March 19, 2026. Find out if your losses qualify for recovery in this action . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

SMCI shares lost $10.26 per share, a 33.3% decline, after the DOJ unsealed an indictment revealing an alleged $2.5 billion scheme to divert restricted AI servers to China. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 25, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Super Micro's SEC filings contained risk factor language acknowledging its business was "impacted by complex laws, rules and regulations related to export control." The Company warned that failure to comply with sanctions or restricted-list regulations "may" subject it to civil or criminal penalties. Its FCPA-related disclosure stated the Company had "implemented policies, internal controls and other measures reasonably designed to promote compliance."

On their face, these disclosures appeared to address the possibility of export control violations.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends these warnings were materially inadequate because they framed export violations as hypothetical risks when, as alleged, a $2.5 billion conspiracy to bypass Department of Commerce licensing requirements was already underway. The complaint charges that:

Risk factors warned employees "may engage in improper conduct" while the Company's own co-founder and a Taiwan office general manager were allegedly orchestrating illegal server diversions

orchestrating illegal server diversions Disclosures attributed revenue growth to "strong demand for GPU based rack-scale solutions" without revealing that a material portion of those sales allegedly violated U.S. law

violated U.S. law Internal controls were described as "reasonably designed" for compliance when, as alleged , the Company lacked adequate controls to prevent billions in restricted shipments

, the Company lacked adequate controls to prevent billions in restricted shipments The Company identified "Asia" as a growth region in quarterly reports without disclosing that sales to China required licenses the Company allegedly never obtained

never obtained Revenue guidance was raised repeatedly, from $14.3 billion to "at least $36 billion," without acknowledging that a significant revenue stream was allegedly illegal

Regulatory Reality

U.S. export controls enforced by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security specifically restrict the sale of advanced Nvidia GPUs to China without a license. The complaint alleges these were not obscure regulations subject to interpretation. According to the DOJ indictment, three individuals associated with Super Micro conspired to systematically circumvent these controls using a third-party broker, diverting servers containing the most advanced AI chips available.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The lawsuit maintains that boilerplate risk factor language warning of potential future violations cannot substitute for disclosing specific, ongoing conduct that was already generating billions in allegedly illegal revenue. As pleaded, the gap between what Super Micro disclosed and what was actually occurring inside the Company represents a material omission that caused shareholders to purchase stock at artificially inflated prices.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company warns that violations 'may' occur while billions in illegal sales are allegedly already taking place, that disclosure fails investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Evaluate whether you can recover your SMCI investment losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 25, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMCI Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMCI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Super Micro made materially false or misleading statements regarding its export compliance controls, the true drivers of its revenue growth, and the legality of a significant portion of its server sales during the class period. When the DOJ indictment was unsealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Super Micro allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 30, 2024 to March 19, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the DOJ's unsealing of an indictment on March 19, 2026, causing a 33.3% stock decline.

Q: What do SMCI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SMCI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP