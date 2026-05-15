Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare executives projected $245 million in free cash flow and a 57% adjusted gross margin -- weeks later, Q4 results fell materially short on both metrics, and the Company had not disclosed a $150 million acquisition to investors.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) stock absorbed significant losses after Q4 FY 2026 results revealed that management's forward guidance had materially overstated the Company's financial trajectory. If you lost money on PBH, submit your information here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

During the Q3 FY 2026 earnings call, CEO Ron Lombardi stated that Prestige Consumer Healthcare anticipated a 57% adjusted gross margin in Q4. Management further projected projected free cash flow of $245 million or more for the full year alongside an adjusted EPS of $4.54. When Q4 results were reported, adjusted gross margin came in at approximately 55.4%, full-year free cash flow totaled $228 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was only 4.38; all three missed Prestige's internal projections.

Separately, Prestige Consumer Healthcare completed a $150 million acquisition of Australian skin-care firm LaCorium during the period. The acquisition was not discussed on the Q3 earnings call and was absent from the forward guidance framework presented to investors. PBH shares declined sharply following the Q4 disclosure.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their Prestige Consumer Healthcare investment are encouraged to click here to get more information about the PBH investigation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PBH Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare made materially false or misleading statements regarding its Q4 adjusted gross margin forecast, full-year free cash flow projection, and whether material corporate developments -- including a $150 million acquisition -- impacted these predictions and were adequately disclosed to investors. When actual Q4 results were reported, PBH shares declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PBH investigation? A: Investors who purchased PBH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PBH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my PBH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PBH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP