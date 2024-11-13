Smell natural gas? Get out fast! Piedmont Natural Gas reminds customers and communities how to identify a natural gas leak

Piedmont Natural Gas is reminding customers if they smell natural gas, get out fast!

An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it a smell like rotten eggs so it is easy to detect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more homes and businesses using natural gas for heat during the fall and winter months, Piedmont Natural Gas is encouraging customers and communities to learn the signs of a natural gas leak.

"Natural gas leaks can be managed quickly and safely if you know what to look for," said Brian Weisker, president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "We are committed to educating our customers on how to identify a natural gas leak and how to react if they suspect there is a leak."

Train your nose

Natural gas by itself has no smell. An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect and can alert the public of a natural gas leak to help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

"It's important to train your nose to recognize the odor of mercaptan," added Weisker. "Foul odors like rotten eggs serve as a warning that something is wrong, and knowing the warning signs is the best way to ensure the safety of our customers and communities if a natural gas leak occurs."

Look and listen

In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks often are visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You also may see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It's also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.

Steps to take if you suspect a leak

If you detect a natural gas odor, follow these steps:

Leave the area immediately.

Call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 or call 911 from a neighbor's house or somewhere away from the smell of natural gas.

Do not return to the location of the leak until a Piedmont technician or emergency responder informs you the area is safe.

Another layer of natural gas safety

Installing a natural gas detector is an additional safety measure to keep residents aware of potential leaks. A natural gas detector will sound an alarm if levels of natural gas in the area indicate a leak.

If the alarm is triggered, stop what you are doing, get as far away from the smell as possible and call 911, or call Piedmont at 800.752.7504.

For additional information about natural gas safety, visit the Piedmont Natural Gas website.

