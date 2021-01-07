SMG Holdings LLC Appoints Director of Client Growth and Development

MANASQUAN, N.J. and SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMG Holdings LLC, a leader in integrated facilities management services, today announced that it has appointed Allison Cook as the Director of Client Growth and Development. Cook brings a wealth of experience in facilities management to the newly formed role where she will assume the responsibility of managing the client team, expanding the scope of work with SMG's current clients and supporting the ongoing development of the business.

Prior to SMG, Cook was a Senior Facilities Coordinator with Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider whose 5,100 stores serve customers across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands under four brands, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest Auto Parts, WORLDPAC and Autopart International.

"Allison has an established track record of ensuring client success while improving overall service delivery. Her knowledge of the industry and her broad experience of developing and leading facilities organizations while building operational efficiency aligns well with SMG's mission and supports our overall strategy," said Shannon Prato, CEO and President of SMG Holdings LLC. "I am delighted to have Allison join our SMG family and her talents will help accelerate our relentless pursuit of providing the highest level of client support."

"It's a privilege to work with such a fantastic company," said Cook. "SMG is an industry-leader with a strong and longstanding reputation in the facilities management space and I look forward to contributing to SMG's success by focusing on providing greater operational excellence while partnering with our valued clients."

About SMG Holdings LLC

Established in 1996, SMG Holdings LLC, is an industry-leading, woman-owned, integrated facilities management (IFM) company committed to client success by providing comprehensive advisory services and extensive expertise in facilities maintenance, construction, project management, disaster and emergency response to multi-site businesses throughout North America. www.smgholdingsllc.com

CONTACT:

Thomas Kay

+1 214 912 9205

[email protected]

SOURCE SMG Holdings LLC

