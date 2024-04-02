SMG Holdings LLC Introduces SMG HVAC, Elevating HVAC Solutions for Multi-Site Retailers Across North America

RED BANK, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMG Holdings LLC, a pioneering provider of integrated facility management solutions, proudly announces the launch of SMG HVAC, a specialized division dedicated to serving the HVAC needs of multi-site retailers across North America. This expansion underscores SMG's commitment to enhancing its offerings based on its core capabilities and nearly three decades of industry expertise.

Introducing SMG HVAC, the latest innovation in specialized facility solutions from SMG. With a legacy of excellence in integrated facility management, SMG HVAC is dedicated to enhancing the comfort and operational efficiency of your commercial spaces. Our expert team, equipped with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading practices, ensures your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems operate at peak performance, providing optimal environments for your business.

With a keen eye on the evolving demands within the retail sector, SMG HVAC has been strategically crafted to offer tailored HVAC services that prioritize energy efficiency, superior indoor air quality, and seamless operations for retail chains.

Shannon Prato, CEO of SMG Holdings LLC, remarked, "The establishment of SMG HVAC marks a significant milestone in our journey. We understand the pivotal role of maintaining optimal indoor environments for multi-site retailers, where guest comfort and operational efficiency are paramount. SMG HVAC is poised to deliver exceptional HVAC solutions that precisely address the unique challenges faced by multi-site retailers."

SMG HVAC's comprehensive suite of services encompasses installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Bolstered by a network of skilled technicians equipped with cutting-edge tools and technology, the division is primed to deliver efficient and reliable HVAC solutions tailored to each client's specific needs.

Jason Menser, Executive Vice President of SMG, expressed, "Our ambition is to emerge as the preferred HVAC partner for multi-site retailers across North America. We are unwavering in our commitment to surpassing client expectations by offering responsive, cost-effective, and innovative HVAC services that directly contribute to their business success."

As an integral part of SMG Holdings LLC, SMG HVAC harnesses the company's vast resources, industry expertise, and unwavering dedication to excellence to provide unparalleled value to clients. The division's customer-centric approach, combined with a steadfast focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, positions SMG HVAC as the trusted ally for retailers in need of dependable HVAC solutions.

For more information about SMG HVAC and its array of services, please visit www.SMGHVAC.com or contact Adriana Soler, Director of Marketing.

About SMG Holdings, LLC: Since 1996, SMG Holdings, LLC has been at the forefront of providing integrated facility management solutions, catering to clients across diverse industries throughout North America. With a relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction, SMG Holdings LLC offers a comprehensive suite of services, including energy management consultancy (SMG Energy), facilities maintenance (SMG Facilities), fire and life safety (SMG Fire), janitorial (SMG Clean), and now HVAC solutions through its latest division, SMG HVAC.

