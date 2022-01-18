SMG launches new division

MANASQUAN, N.J,, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today as demand from the industry grows, SMG Holdings LLC has announced the launch of a new energy and sustainability solutions division – SMG Energy Solutions (SMG Energy).

Led by Jason Menser, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, the vision is to integrate technology capabilities with core services and strategic alliances to meet the growing demand for "greener" solutions and newer sustainable technologies that will offer clients unique opportunities to reduce their cardon footprint while improving operational efficiencies and mitigating risk.

SMG Energy, which will focus on the wide range of energy and sustainability initiatives, is the vision of Shannon Prato, SMG Holdings LLC's CEO, who for over 25 years has overseen the industry-leading integrated facilities management company – SMG Facility Services.

Shannon Prato commented: "SMG Facility Services has been supporting multi-site clients for over 25 years; we are in an excellent position to start this new division based on our broad experience in the space, the industry's growing focus on "green" and our keen ability to provide energy and sustainability solutions and services that can greatly help reduce a client's carbon footprint."

"With the increased sense of urgency for companies to establish tactical ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategies, it's becoming increasingly important to direct our efforts to address the challenges of reducing carbon emissions and curbing waste across our clients. By analyzing all stages of the energy and sustainability journey more efficiently, we can provide a single source or strategic service that helps companies raise the Sustainability bar while reducing overall costs.

Areas of concentration that SMG Energy will offer are as follows: electrification / electric vehicle (EV) charging (ex. installation, repair services), energy management systems, energy procurement, ESG, utility and equipment rebates/incentives, waste & water analysis and solar installation and service.

The move follows SMG's recent announcements of opening a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Roanoke, Virginia that greatly expanded the company's capabilities in professional services and client support, as well as SMG Facility Services' upcoming step to international expansion to support existing clients who have a global presence.

About SMG Energy Solutions (SMG Energy)

SMG Energy delivers multi-site companies customized energy and sustainability solutions that lower costs, manage risk, and improve brand position. We partner with clients to establish and achieve proven energy saving and sustainability strategies (ex. decarbonization targets) while maintaining a unique focus on driving down energy spend, increase visibility, and improve overall operational cost savings. Understanding our clients' sustainability goals, cost drivers and consumption profiles, we help to identify, analyze, and achieve sustainability targets that meet their financial targets.

SMG Energy is the energy and sustainability division of SMG Holdings LLC, a privately held facility services, real estate and investment firm focused on energy and sustainability solutions and services, strategic sourcing, and procurement. Learn more at www.SMGEnergy.com

Media Contact: Thomas Kay, +12149129205, [email protected]



SOURCE SMG Holdings LLC