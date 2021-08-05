SMi Source™ Projected to Hit Over One Million Views

Life science professionals access SMi Source on average every nine seconds of every workday throughout the year. Tweet this

SMi Source uniquely combines Google-like search simplicity with accurate, reliable, and up-to-date medical education presented in an engaging YouTube-like format. Ensuring the quality and credibility that users have come to expect, the team of medical and clinical writers and graphics artists and include experts across therapeutic areas with a combined professional experience of just under one hundred years.

In early 2020, to support the ongoing effort of the pharmaceutical industry to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, ScienceMedia extended its online medical learning library to support the rapid education of key personnel. SMi Source's mobile-enabled, 24/7 accessibility afforded medical affairs professionals, clinical researchers, site staff, and commercial teams the ability to maximize our industry's impact during the public health crisis.

ScienceMedia's CEO and inventor of SMi Source, Mark Surles, states, "This is a very exciting time for our company. Having SMi Source in nine of the top twenty life science companies and growing is a significant achievement. The tenth anniversary release of SMi Source this fall further expands the accessibility and ease of navigation for all users. We are thrilled to see the growing usage as we continue to expand our medical and science library."

To experience SMi Source's vast microlearning library, sign up for an individual trial account.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative, multimedia. SMi Trial™ for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™ for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source provides just-in-time and detailed information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science with16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses. For ongoing insight about proven clinical trial performance solutions, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Pfau, [email protected], 805-452-1795

SOURCE ScienceMedia

Related Links

https://www.sciencemedia.com

