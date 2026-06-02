SMi Systems announces a non-exclusive collaboration with Luminex

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SMi Systems

Jun 02, 2026, 02:00 ET

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Systems announces today the execution of a non-exclusive evaluation collaboration with Luminex Corporation to assess the feasibility of using Luminex beads with SMi's single-molecule imaging platform and to compare SMi's analytical sensitivity with Luminex's current xMAP readers under defined test conditions. The evaluation is initially focused on research activities to validate the potential for SMi's technology to complement Luminex's industry leading xMAP technology.

ABOUT SMi Systems: 

SMi is a UK/US life science technology company with an automated and high throughput single-molecule platform.

SMi's benchtop technology allows users to develop their own multiplexed assays, providing accurate and reliable detection of different substances in a single test.

Established with a vision to bring its platform to all laboratories, SMi delivers world-class results without the need for specialised knowledge or infrastructure. By delivering single molecule data at volume and speed, it facilitates earlier and more informed decisions to drive the future of biomedical research and diagnostics.

For more information on SMi's platform and its single-molecule imaging technology, please visit https://smisystems.co.uk.

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SOURCE SMi Systems

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