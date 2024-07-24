Smile Doctors Continues 2024 with Industry-Leading Growth and Developments

Brand Enters Two New States; Adds 4 New Affiliations with 15 Total Locations

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors, the largest orthodontic support services organization in the U.S., is pleased to announce continued growth in its network, including expansion into two new states, Connecticut and Massachusetts, and the continued success and evolution of its Joint Venture Model.

In the first half of the year, Smile Doctors welcomed four new practices to its network including Otto Orthodontics (MO), Smile Construction Orthodontics (TN), Dixon Orthodontics (CT & MA) and Greater Madison Orthodontics (WI). Additionally, Smile Doctors opened two de novo locations with affiliated partners and has four additional locations slated to open in 2024.

"After talking to many OSOs in years prior, what ultimately helped us decide to affiliate with Smile Doctors was the chance to partner with the best of the best," said Dr. Jeffrey Dixon, founder of Dixon Orthodontics. "I was so impressed with the business development team that I knew Smile Doctors was the best place for me, my practice and my team to be. This partnership will fuel our evolution and growth while also keeping us rooted in our practice and community and the brand we've worked so hard to build. We can't wait to work alongside some of the industry's best practices and share expertise and resources that serve our patients."

The Joint Venture Model, introduced in 2023, has become a popular way for practices to affiliate and grow with Smile Doctors. Practices taking advantage of the Joint Venture Model can leverage the industry-leading tools, technology and resources Smile Doctors brings to the table, while still having an ownership stake in the practice – a best of both worlds scenario.

This year, Smile Doctors introduced yet another way to participate in the Joint Venture Model and its many benefits, for both new and existing affiliations: "tuck-in" acquisitions. These deals involve an affiliated doctor partner and Smile Doctors jointly purchasing a market-area location with the intent to rebrand it under the affiliated practice's brand. These deals expand a practice's footprint allowing them to serve more patients, while also offering additional financial upside for the affiliated partner doctor and Smile Doctors.

"Our practice is not a typical one," said Dr. Genevieve Otto, founder of Otto Orthodontics. "Smile Doctors understood that from the beginning and made it clear that their goal was to help us achieve our goals as true joint venture partners—growing our 5 locations so we can bring our unique treatment experience to more communities across St. Louis while also maintaining a significant ownership stake in our practice. I'm excited for what this partnership holds for the future and the chance to bring my passion for orthodontics to more and more patients."

