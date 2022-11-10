Smile Doctors Enters Arkansas and Utah, Continues 2022 Expansion

OSO welcomes 13 new doctors in Q3, with the addition of new affiliated orthodontic practices

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors is continuing its strategic growth as the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. with entrance into Arkansas and Utah in Q3 2022, bringing the total number of states in the Smile Doctors network of leading orthodontic practices to 27.

With this expansion into Arkansas and Utah also comes continued growth in six other states. Smile Doctors' total number of affiliated clinics now stands at 359 with the addition of eight practices, 13 doctors and 15 clinics.

Graham Orthodontics ( Utah )

) Whitlock Orthodontics ( Arkansas )

) Roanoke Valley Orthodontics ( Virginia )

) Fruge Orthodontics ( Louisiana )

) Prairie Ridge Orthodontics ( Minnesota )

) Boren Orthodontics ( Texas )

) Belli and Streit Orthodontics ( Ohio )

) Dr. Jill Bruno Orthodontics ( Maryland )

"We are thrilled to welcome our newest additions to the Smile Doctors family," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "As we continue to enter new markets and add practices in existing ones, our focus remains on empowering our orthodontists by providing them with all the tools they need to ensure every patient feels seen, heard and excited about their smile journey. Every new doctor who joins our network is an extension of our belief that the patient comes first and aligning teeth comes second, and we can't wait to continue along this exciting path to creating more confident smiles."

The brand's ever-growing roster of leading orthodontists is a result of its patient-first focus. When a practice joins Smile Doctors' network they benefit from economies of scale, brand identity support, and access to operational and financial tools that make their practices more efficient and improve the bottom line, allowing the doctors to focus on the patient experience and treatment success.

"The best part of my job is seeing the life-changing impact orthodontic care can have on a person," said Boyd O. Whitlock III, DDS, MS, of Whitlock Orthodontics. "By joining Smile Doctors, I get to dedicate even more time to my patients and their smiles because of the support and resources the organization provides."

Affiliated practices have access to the latest cutting-edge technology and benefit from the Smile Doctors' turnkey relationships with leading providers, such as Align Technology (including iTero®), Dental Monitoring, Salesforce, LeadSigma, and many more. Additionally, Smile Doctors orthodontists can communicate directly with their patients and have virtual appointments through the Smile Doctors Anywhere app.

"I am passionate about being at the forefront of innovation in the orthodontics industry, so it was important to me that the organization we partnered with had the same desire to be industry leaders," said John Graham, DDS, MD, of Graham Orthodontics. "When the opportunity to join Smile Doctors arose, I knew it was the perfect partnership for my practice."

Smile Doctors is on a mission to positively impact the lives of their patients, their team members, and the communities they serve, one smile at a time. To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 350 convenient locations in 27 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

